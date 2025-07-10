Cushing Community School Students Make a ‘Pawsitive’ Impact at Pope Memorial Humane Society

Students at Cushing Community School ended their 2024-2025 school year not just with completed assignments and cleaned-out desks but with a meaningful act of kindness, bringing together learning and community service in a powerful way.

On June 12, 2025, a handful of students (the “Sea Store Team”), along with advisor Ms. Jennifer York, delivered a donation of $374 to the Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston. That generous gift was made even more impactful through the Humane Society’s Sherman Medical Fund matching program, bringing the total value to $748. These funds will directly support medical care for animals in need, making a lasting difference in the lives of local pets awaiting adoption.

This donation was the result of a year-long effort by the school’s Sea Store Team, a dedicated group of fourteen students who operated a small but vibrant store at the school each Friday morning during arrival time. The Sea Store offered essential school supplies, such as pencils, pens, notebooks, stickers, rulers, glue sticks, and more. It quickly became a popular stop for student shoppers and was a highlight of the weekly routine during the school year.

Running the Sea Store gave students real responsibilities. They took on roles as cashiers and customer support helpers, learning to handle money, give change, assist customers, and do mental math—all in a supportive, real-world setting. The experience gave both team members and shoppers the chance to strengthen practical skills in a fun, meaningful way.

The lessons learned from the Sea Store extended far beyond the cash register, too. Students on the Sea Store Team learned what it takes to run a small business, from choosing which items to sell and setting prices, to promoting the store, to working together to keep the store running smoothly. This project offered valuable experience in teamwork, communication, and problem-solving—and all for a great cause.

The Sea Store Team chose to donate the store’s profits to Pope Memorial Humane Society, transforming their business into a school-wide community service project. When it came time to deliver the donation, the students were treated to a behind-the-scenes tour of the shelter and even got to spend some time with puppies and kittens. This up-close opportunity with the animals they were helping made the experience feel even more rewarding.

The Sea Store has been more than just a school fundraiser; it has been a project rooted in learning, leadership, and compassion. Through their efforts, students gained real-world skills, contributed to a cause they care about, and experienced the joy of giving back.

As the school year came to a close, the Sea Store Team walked away with business experience and a sense of pride, purpose, and a reminder that even small actions can create big, positive change.

This story was submitted by Cushing Community School.