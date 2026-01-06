Grants for After-School and Summer-Learning Programs Now Available; Applications Due April 7, 2026

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce the release of a request for proposals (RFP), seeking bids from organizations interested in implementing comprehensive after-school and summer-learning programs during the 2026-2027 academic year. It is anticipated that approximately $1.75 million will be available in grant awards this spring as part of the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program.

Authorized under Title IV, Part B of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015 (ESSA), the 21st CCLC program provides competitive grant funding to support before-school, after-school, and summer-learning programs that focus on improving the academic performance of students in pre-K through grade 12. The primary purpose of the 21st CCLC program is to provide funding for school and community partnerships that establish or expand community learning center programs. These programs provide students in high-need, economically disadvantaged communities with academic tutoring and enrichment opportunities designed to complement their school-day academic program. In addition, these programs can provide a broad array of additional support services related to overall student health and well-being.

Local 21st CCLC programs—which can be established in elementary schools, secondary schools, or similarly accessible community facilities—provide high-quality support services to students during non-school hours. As such, these programs also support working parents and families by providing safe, supportive learning environments for students at times when school is not normally in session.

This RFP, which includes information regarding eligibility, program requirements, and more, is available here. An informational webinar for this RFP will be posted to the Maine DOE’s application website on January 21, 2026. It is strongly recommended that interested organizations view this presentation, in its entirety, prior to submitting a proposal for 21st CCLC program funding.

Below is the anticipated timeline for the RFP:

January 6, 2026—RFP released to the public

January 21, 2026—Informational webinar posted online

February 4, 2026—Deadline for submission of questions in response to RFP

February 25, 2026—Deadline for interested organizations to submit Intent to Apply form

April 7, 2026—Proposal submission deadline

April and May 2026—Formal peer review of proposals

May 2026—Grant Award Notifications

July 1, 2026—Grant Award start date

Please be advised that these dates are subject to change. Interested organizations must consult the RFP document for the most accurate dates and deadlines regarding this opportunity.

For more information about the 21st CCLC program, please contact Title IV State Coordinator Travis Doughty at travis.w.doughty@maine.gov.