Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija existentially threatened, disenfranchised

Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Petar Petković today informed Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas Miroslav Jenča, about Priština’s numerous escalating moves and the impossible living conditions for the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija.

