"Summer in the Homeland" project for students of supplementary Serbian language schools abroad

The Ministry of Education announced today that, under the auspices of the Ministry, the "Summer in the Homeland" project is being implemented for the fourth year in a row, which is intended for students of supplementary Serbian language schools abroad.

