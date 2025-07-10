Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,396 in the last 365 days.

State of natural disaster declared in five cities, 11 municipalities

At today's session, the Serbian government adopted the Decision to declare a state of natural disaster in five cities and 11 municipalities, given that due to the long-term drought and lack of precipitation, extremely high temperatures and hurricane-force winds, a part of the territory of Serbia was hit by large fires in July 2025, causing enormous damage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State of natural disaster declared in five cities, 11 municipalities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more