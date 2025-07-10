State of natural disaster declared in five cities, 11 municipalities

At today's session, the Serbian government adopted the Decision to declare a state of natural disaster in five cities and 11 municipalities, given that due to the long-term drought and lack of precipitation, extremely high temperatures and hurricane-force winds, a part of the territory of Serbia was hit by large fires in July 2025, causing enormous damage.

