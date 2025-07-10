State fire marshal announces 2025 Golden and Silver Sparky Award recipients

A single spark can change everything, and stopping a fire before it has a chance to impact communities can change lives. Community risk reduction through education, prevention, and proactive outreach is at the heart of this work. Many Oregonians rely on their local fire agency or community members to help prevent fires and share life-saving knowledge. Each year, the Oregon State Fire Marshal recognizes two individuals or agencies that champion fire prevention education with the Golden and Silver Sparky Awards.

Golden Sparky Award recipient Charlie Lesiecki, a volunteer firefighter at Central Coast Fire & Rescue District, was recognized for his years of volunteer service and leadership in fire prevention. He leads his district’s smoke alarm program, supports safety inspections, and helps property owners reduce wildfire risk. As safety committee chair, he ensures facilities meet OSHA standards. His creative outreach and hands-on efforts have made a lasting impact across the community.

Silver Sparky Award recipients from the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District Fire Corps consist of a team of nearly 50 dedicated volunteers who have served the communities of Sisters and Camp Sherman with extraordinary energy and care since 2015. The fire corps has set the standard for community risk reduction. Over the past year, they trained 171 people in lifesaving skills, completed 82 smoke alarm calls, conducted 170 wildland home assessments, and supported firefighters during emergencies. They’ve reached hundreds through safety events, school programs, and holiday efforts, building a stronger, safer community every step of the way.

The sparky awards have been given annually since 1977. The golden sparky recognizes a fire service member or fire agency and the silver sparky recognizes a civilian or a civilian agency. This is the highest state fire service honor given by the Oregon State Fire Mashal. To see past award recipients and their work, check out the state fire marshal’s sparky award webpage.

