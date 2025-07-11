PROVEN Properties Releases Final 15 Studio Units at Sol Harbour, Ocho Rios Following Market Demand

Pristine views from Sol Harbour in Ocho Rios Jamaica

OCHO RIOS, JAMAICA, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aisha Campbell, CEO of PROVEN Properties, announced yesterday the availability of 15 studio units at the Sol Harbour development in Ocho Rios. The announcement was made during her address at the PROVEN Wealth Luxe at the Links event held at the White Witch - Rose Hall Club House.

These studio units, each approximately 620 square feet, represent the final phase of studio inventory released within the Sol Harbour development. Previously reserved, the units are now available for purchase in either of the project's two towers. Completion and occupancy are scheduled for early Q1 2026.

"Market interest in Sol Harbour, particularly for well-located studios, prompted the release of these final units," stated Aisha Campbell, CEO of PROVEN Properties. "Sol Harbour offers residents proximity to Ocho Rios amenities, including proximity to beaches, shopping, dining, and attractions like Dunn's River Falls and Dolphin Cove. We expect interest from individuals seeking a residence, investment property, or vacation home in this central location."

Key Features & Context:

Property Type: Studio Residences (Final 15 available)

Size: Approximately 620 sq ft

Location: Sol Harbour development, central Ocho Rios.

Accessibility: Located less than an hour's drive from Kingston and approximately 20 minutes from Ian Fleming International Airport (OCJ).

Completion: Early Q1 2026.

Development Context: Sol Harbour is a residential development featuring two towers.

The release of these units coincides with Jamaica's ongoing tourism growth, highlighting potential opportunities for residential property use, including potential participation in the short-term rental market. The central Ocho Rios location provides access to established infrastructure and attractions.

About PROVEN Properties:

PROVEN Properties is a Jamaican real estate development company focused on creating residential and commercial properties in strategic locations. The company emphasises quality construction and project delivery.

Legal Disclaimer:

