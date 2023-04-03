The Social House JA hits 3 major milestones in 1 week

Lee Not Nice performs her winning song “Bigga Rock” with help from her fellow roomies who acted as her “backing band.”

The Social House Ja" Reaches Milestone with 5 Million Views, 100,000 Subscribers, and over 10,000 Live Viewers all in one week.

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Social House Ja, a popular YouTube series that features cool challenges, adventures, and not-to-be-missed moments with six influencers living in The R Hotel, has just achieved a few major milestones all in one week. The show now in its second season has surpassed 5 million views on YouTube, boasts over 100,000 subscribers, and hit an all-time high of 10,017 live viewers for its latest episode, "The Bigga Music Challenge."

Hosted by Rushane "Rush Cam" Campbell, and featuring Quite Perry, Lee Not Nice, Yadd Man Etan, Rebel, Chad Luchey, and Ton Travels the show has become a must-watch for anyone interested in Jamaican influencers, entertainment, and culture. The show features a variety of exciting content, including challenges, interviews, and behind-the-scenes with some of Jamaica's most engaging influencers.

In the latest episode, "The Bigga Music Challenge," Skatta Burrell, a renowned music producer, and Marcy Chin, a talented musical artiste, served as judges for a musical competition held at Downsound Entertainment Studios. Lee Not Nice, a rising influencer, emerged as the winner of the competition, earning her first win and a spot on the leaderboard with 100 points. She also received a cash prize of $50,000 from the challenge sponsor, Bigga.

"The Social House Ja has become more than just a show, it's a platform that celebrates Jamaican culture, diversity, and creativity," said Tara Playfair-Scott, the show creator. "We are thrilled to be in Season 2 of the show and to see the growth and success of the series. We're looking forward to continuing to bring fresh and exciting content to our audience."

The Social House Ja airs weekly on Wednesdays at 8:00 pm Jamaican Time on YouTube. With the continued growth and popularity of the show, it's clear that Jamaican entertainment has a new home online.

