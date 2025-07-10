Immersive Arts Residency ‘Secret Spaces’ to Unveil a Historic Hidden Venue in Tampa’s Cultural Core

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secret Spaces , an immersive creative event series produced by The Rooted Door , returns this August to unveil a historic hidden venue in the heart of Tampa. Over the course of three weekends, the former Greater New Salem Primitive Baptist Church at 1605 N. Nebraska Avenue will be transformed into a site-specific journey of live music, dance, immersive theater, and storytelling experiences that reimagine Tampa’s past through a bold artistic lens.“Stories make up who we are, they root us to our past. We wanted to reimagine those stories and transport people to a dreamscape filled with inspirational moments in our city’s history. We aspire to peak curiosity and imagination ultimately unifying the sense of community through connection,” said Alyse Pask, founder of The Rooted Door. “We are incredibly grateful for the support from the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, which has made this project possible.”This year’s event space, while no longer active as a place of worship, holds over a century of cultural and social significance. Originally established in 1906, the congregation was part of Tampa’s early African-American community and served generations of families throughout The Scrub, Tampa’s first Black neighborhood. The current building was constructed in 1969 following displacement during the city’s urban renewal efforts and has remained a symbol of resilience, continuity, and community life ever since.Now, through a multi-sensory experience of layered artistic vignettes, Secret Spaces invites guests to explore and rediscover this storied site. From local musicians and dancers to designers and storytellers, Tampa-based creatives will activate the space through performances inspired by the city’s deep history – from Cigar City’s golden era to Central Avenue’s jazz scene, immigrant journeys, the energy of the Tampa Bay Hotel, and more.“We believe the arts are the heartbeat of Ybor City, essential to its identity, growth, and cultural legacy, which is why we proudly support The Rooted Door for the way it ignites meaningful community dialogue through creative expression,” said Darryl Shaw (Gasworx).The Rooted Door is also in partnership with Casa Ybor, a company owned by Shaw. Casa Ybor is one of the driving forces behind the ongoing revitalization of the Ybor City National Historic Landmark District, offering distinctive retail, office, and residential spaces in both new and restored buildings throughout the area.Guests can also enhance their experience with a stay at Hotel Haya , an official hospitality partner of the Secret Spaces series. The hotel is offering a special discounted rate for attendees using the code “SECRETSPACES” at hotelhaya.com, along with a limited-time secret cocktail menu inspired by the event, available onsite.The Rooted Door’s mission is to drive positive community impact by curating cultural experiences that also give back. Through partnerships with local nonprofits and civic organizations, each Rooted Door event helps support organizations with long-standing commitments to preservation, storytelling, and social impact. A portion of proceeds from this year’s Secret Spaces event will benefit the Center for Architecture and Design Tampa Bay and its work to preserve the region’s architectural and cultural heritage.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.therooteddoor.com/secrets . Follow @therooteddoor on Instagram for artist previews, event updates, and behind-the-scenes content.About The Rooted Door:The Rooted Door is a Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit creating immersive cultural experiences that support the arts, elevate community voices, and activate underutilized spaces with meaningful purpose. With deep roots in Tampa, the organization is committed to helping the city emerge as a national arts and culture destination through visionary events, scholarships, and nonprofit partnerships. For more information, visit www.therooteddoor.com About Hotel Haya (Tampa, FL):Located in the heart of historic Ybor City, Hotel Haya blends the neighborhood’s rich cultural heritage with modern design for an unforgettable stay. The 178-room hotel offers guests a chance to relax by the private courtyard pool, savor upscale dishes at Flor Fina, which features a live-fire grill and menu of rotating ceviche or enjoy a Cuban coffee at the charming Café Quiquiriquí. Hotel Haya goes beyond world-class hospitality with exciting programming for both guests and locals, from Chicken Yoga to Adopt & Shop community events. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing getaway or a trip filled with fun, Hotel Haya offers the perfect mix of culture, style, and community.

