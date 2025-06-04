Kinbridge Opens Intergenerational Assisted Living Facility in Oviedo with Juneteenth Festivities

Festivities Begin with a Community Juneteenth Celebration on Day One, Followed by a Formal Ribbon Cutting and Business Launch on Day Two.

OVIEDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinbridge at Oviedo , Central Florida’s first intergenerational assisted living facility, is hosting a two-day grand opening that reflects its mission of connection, inclusion, and purpose. The celebration begins with a Juneteenth Family Fun Day on Thursday, June 19, and continues with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 20, hosted in partnership with the Oviedo-Winter Springs Chamber of Commerce.Designed to bring together families, neighbors, and care professionals, both events offer a firsthand look at Kinbridge’s groundbreaking model, where older adults and adults with additional support needs live side by side in a home that values dignity, independence, and belonging. Kinbridge provides personalized support, including medication guidance, life skills development, and daily assistance – all in a warm, residential setting built around mutual growth and shared purpose.“This moment is so much more than a grand opening – it's the beginning of a new kind of family,” said Chiriga Ofori, Owner of Kinbridge at Oviedo. “At Kinbridge, we believe everyone deserves to feel truly seen and valued. Here, generations don’t just live together, they learn from one another, support one another, and grow together. This is a place where joy, connection, and care go hand in hand.”The Juneteenth Family Fun Day, held on Thursday from 12 PM to 4 PM, invites the public to explore the Kinbridge community through a festive, family-oriented gathering. Attendees can meet the Kinbridge team, learn more about the resident placement process, and enjoy family-friendly activities including face painting, snow cones, and a welcome card station for new residents. The event also features free health screenings by Agape’s Way Healthcare and participation from local small businesses, reflecting Kinbridge’s deep commitment to community connection and inclusive support.On Friday, June 20, from 11 AM to 2 PM, Kinbridge will host its official ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the Oviedo-Winter Springs Chamber of Commerce. The event will include remarks from Kinbridge leadership and partners, followed by guided tours, staff introductions, and light refreshments. It is an opportunity for care professionals, local leaders, and residents to experience the heart behind Kinbridge’s vision: a new kind of care community where intergenerational living offers not just support, but meaningful belonging.Kinbridge at Oviedo represents a significant shift in how care is delivered – intentionally blending generations to foster a vibrant environment rooted in shared experience and mutual growth. For families and professionals seeking more than traditional care options, Kinbridge offers a deeply personal alternative: a place where every resident is supported and truly connected.About Kinbridge Living:Kinbridge Living encompasses a network of specialized care communities, including Kinbridge at Oviedo (assisted living facility), Kinbridge at Pearwood, and Kinbridge at Kreidt (both community residential group homes). Each location is rooted in the Kinbridge mission: to create intergenerational homes where adults of all ages live, learn, and thrive together. Designed to foster meaningful connections across generations, Kinbridge offers personalized care in an intimate, supportive environment. Our dedicated caregivers focus on the small details that make a big difference, ensuring each individual feels valued and empowered to contribute their unique gifts. Whether you're exploring placement for a loved one or seeking a trusted referral option, Kinbridge provides a welcoming home where connection, purpose, and growth come naturally. To learn more or join our interest list, visit www.kinbridgeliving.com

