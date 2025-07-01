Sea Lime Lures Casts a New Line with American-Made Fishing Gear

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sea Lime Lures , a fishing gear company based in Tampa, Florida, is proud to announce its return to the market with a renewed focus on American manufacturing and two new products launching at the 2025 ICAST show in Orlando."Sea Lime is American through and through," said founder Clint Owens. "We design and build everything right here in Florida, and we test our gear in the same waters we enjoy. Made in America means we have full control over the quality and craft behind every product." Every Sea Lime Lure is proudly made in the USA, designed, tested, and manufactured entirely in Florida. The company is headquartered in South Tampa and is committed to keeping its production local, small-batch, and high-quality.Originally launched in 2016 by founders Clint and Bryant Owens, Sea Lime gained attention for its patented lure that mimics the natural movement of live bait by channeling water through its body, creating a lifelike swimming action unlike anything else on the market. The idea first came to Owens when he saw a flag waving in the wind and thought, if I could make a lure move like that, fish would go for it. He and his father spent two years developing the design, eventually securing a patent on their first try. After a pause in operations, Owens relaunched the business in late 2024 with a clear mission to bring innovative, American-made fishing products back into the spotlight."Fishing is something that brings people together no matter where you're from," Owens said. "With Sea Lime, we want to honor that connection while giving anglers better tools to do what they love. This innovation is about more than gear. It is about creating something that unites and improves the experience for everyone on the water."At ICAST, Sea Lime will debut two new American-made products: the BoatBin, a smart storage solution designed to keep boats clutter-free, and the Ghost Pod, a completely new type of dredge rig with a never-before-seen design currently protected under a provisional patent. Both reflect Sea Lime’s mission to combine practical function with creative innovation while staying true to its Florida roots.Sea Lime Lures are available online at www.sealimelures.com . As it reenters the national market, Sea Lime continues to grow its reach while staying grounded in the values that started it all: local production, hands-on design, and gear made by and for people who love to fish.ABOUT SEA LIME LURES:Sea Lime Lures is a Tampa-based fishing gear company specializing in American-made lures and accessories. Founded in 2016 by Clint Owens, the company is best known for its patented lure that simulates natural bait movement by channeling water through the lure itself. Sea Lime is committed to building high-quality, Florida-made fishing gear for recreational and competitive anglers alike. Shop online at www.sealimelures.com

