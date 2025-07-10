Leadership Tennessee Names Corbin I. Carpenter, Esq. to Class XII

Corbin I. Carpenter, Esq., Managing Member of Carpenter Law, PLLC , Class XII member Announcement presented by Leadership Tennessee, Carpenter Law, PLLC and Quest Media Group

Shelby County Resident Selected To Collaborate With Professionals Statewide To Address Tennessee’s Most Serious Issues

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadership Tennessee, a collective with a mission to foster non-partisan dialogue on issues of state importance, has named Corbin I. Carpenter, Esq. , a legacy corporate entrepreneur, and nationally-recognized municipal bond attorney, to its 2025–2026 Signature Program Class XII.In Leadership Tennessee’s 12th Signature Program, 13 different Tennessee counties are represented with diverse professional experience in the business, government, education and nonprofit sectors. Carpenter is the only practicing attorney selected for this transformative experience.Over the course of 10 months, the cohort will visit all corners of the state, analyzing challenges that Tennessee faces, and will work together to identify the best solutions and opportunities. The statewide study will result in concrete plans to continue dialogue and actions addressing the most serious issues uncovered.“The opportunity to participate in this year’s Signature Program is one I do not take lightly,” said Corbin I. Carpenter, Esq., Managing Member of Carpenter Law, PLLC , Class XII member. “As a proud native Memphian and life-long Tennessean, I am keenly aware of not just the challenges our state faces, but the immense opportunities that are possible. Daily, I work to enhance our state for the betterment of communities, and I am deeply invested in seeing Tennessee thrive and serve as a national model.”As a Managing Member of Carpenter Law, PLLC, a nationally recognized law firm with offices in Memphis and Nashville, Attorney Carpenter has assisted in facilitating several municipal finance transactions that have yielded billions of dollars in direct economic investment into the infrastructure of various cities throughout the State of Tennessee and the Southeast Region.An example of Carpenter’s leadership in connection with historic infrastructure improvements across Tennessee, in 2024, Carpenter Law, PLLC served as Disclosure Counsel to The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County as Nashville issued $787.6 million to fund various public improvement projects, the biggest general obligation bond issuance in the history of Nashville. This year as Disclosure Counsel to the Shelby County Government, Carpenter Law, PLLC assisted to facilitate the issuance of $270.8 million in general obligation bonds to fund various public improvement projects across Shelby County, including (but not limited to) public schools and hospitals, another landmark bond issuance in the history of Shelby County. Carpenter Law, PLLC has also served as Bond Counsel to the City of Memphis Government as the City of Memphis initiated its “Accelerate Memphis Project,” a first-of-its-kind initiative in which approximately $200 million was directly invested in revitalizing City assets, including improving all City parks, playgrounds, golf courses and community centers and other various public projects intended to improve connectivity and quality of life and solve perennial problems within Memphis.Carpenter's dedication to the legal profession and his community has garnered numerous awards, including; the American Bar Association’s “Top 40 Lawyer On The Rise,” and induction as a Life Fellow into the American Bar Foundation Fellows, a global honorary society recognizing outstanding dedication to the highest principles of the legal profession. Corbin was also recognized by the University of Tennessee as a “Top 40 Under 40 Alumni,” and is a multi-year finalist of “Best of the Bar” in addition to being named “40 Under 40” by the Memphis Business Journal.The Leadership Tennessee group was selected by an anonymous selection committee based on the following criteria: leadership experience, a history of addressing statewide issues in both a personal and professional capacity, and a strong understanding of what challenges Tennessee faces today.“We take great pride in challenging our cohorts to think deeply and act boldly in advancing Tennessee,” said Dr. Alfred Degrafinreid II, president and CEO of Leadership Tennessee. “The 2025 class brings together a remarkable group of leaders, selected for their proven leadership and potential to influence the future of our state. Through this program, they gain the tools, relationships and perspective needed to drive meaningful change – and this group is sure to harness that power to make a lasting impact across Tennessee.”Previous classes have facilitated numerous community engagement sessions across the state. Since Leadership Tennessee’s founding, 850 Tennessee residents have become class members of the Signature Program and Leadership Tennessee NEXT, which is dedicated to emerging leaders.The cohort’s work will begin in August and run through June 2026.ABOUT LEADERSHIP TENNESSEELeadership Tennessee was founded in 2013 as an initiative of the College of Leadership and Public Service at Lipscomb University, and in 2021, it launched as an independent 501(c)(3). The program fosters collaborative, non-partisan dialogue on issues of state importance, connecting a network of diverse leaders and engaged citizens. Citizens with demonstrated community and professional leadership from every region of the state bring their diverse backgrounds and experiences to an in-depth exploration of the complex issues facing Tennessee, with a focus on how leaders can collaborate to effectively address those issues.ABOUT CARPENTER LAW, PLLC:Carpenter Law, PLLC is a nationally recognized law firm headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, with a second office in Nashville, Tennessee, delivering legal services since 1978. The firm’s primary practice area is municipal finance law, where it serves in various legal capacities to facilitate the issuance of tax-exempt and taxable debt securities for a wide range of public infrastructure and private economic development projects. www.CarpenterLaw1978.com LEADERSHIP TENNESSEE CONTACT:Dr. Alfred Degrafinreid IIalfred@leadershiptennessee.org615-999-1082

