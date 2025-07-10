Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli: Opening ceremony of YeBo GoBeyond Conference 2025



Programme Director, Wayde Groep,

Head of YearBeyond, Jacqueline Boulle,

Representatives from civil society,

And most importantly, our young leaders, change makers, dreamers and doers gathered here today,

Good morning, and thank you for the invitation to be part of this uplifting event that showcases the positive energies and productive ability of our nation’s youth.

I am truly sorry that I cannot be with you in person today but I believe your energy will rub off on me regardless of where I am.

The YeBo GoBeyond Conference 2025 is taking place at a very special venue.

The University of the Western Cape was a centre of struggle and conflict between the apartheid state and successions of progressive student movements.

It was a place where academics and students openly challenged the apartheid state with ideas, with class boycotts and with marches around the campus and in nearby communities.

Through the years of our struggle, the University of the Western Cape produced students of outstanding calibre who served our country and their communities across many professional and vocational fields.

The University has for decades been a centre of academic excellence and social and economic relevance.

It was this university’s Rector and Vice-Chancellor, Prof Jakes Gerwel, who was chosen by our Founding President Nelson Mandela to be the first Director-General in The Presidency in our democratic dispensation.

It is this history that has made it possible for all of us to be part of this largest youth service conference on the African continent in 2025.

It is this history that made it possible for a once-isolated South Africa to become part of global society and to enable new generations of South Africans to develop and excel in the ways we are celebrating here today.

You are gathered here today not only as participants in a programme but as living proof of what it means to step up, show up, and make a difference.

We are here to celebrate you, to honour your spirit of service, and to reflect on the power of youth to shape the present and the future of our country.

Celebrating the Power of Youth

Each one of you represents the potential and power of South Africa’s youth.

Every single day, in your schools, communities, clinics, libraries, and homes, you demonstrate what it means to persevere. You are not waiting for change, you are the change.

You have chosen to serve others. You have chosen to believe in a better tomorrow, to dream beyond your circumstances, and to begin building what is right.

We speak often of Youth Month and the legacy of 1976 but that legacy lives on today in all of you. It lives in your actions, your commitment, and your refusal to accept a future that has already been written for you.

The Importance of Service

As I reflect on your work, I cannot help but think of Nelson Mandela and Jakes Gerwel, whose legacies were defined not by prestige, but by perseverance and purpose.

Their lives were lives of service. And as you walk this journey, you are following in that tradition.

It is therefore particularly appropriate that this conference is taking place in the month in which we commemorate the birth of our Founding President Nelson Mandela on 18 July 1918.

As we build on Madiba’s legacy, we take pride in what we are achieving with our Presidential Youth Employment Intervention, which is now in its second phase.

Service is at the very centre of this Intervention – because service is not just about what you do for others; it is also about what it builds in you.

Service is not always glamorous. Often it is quiet, sometimes invisible.

But it is also powerful. It builds character. It forges resilience. It teaches humility and purpose. And it gives you a voice, a voice rooted in action and impact.

You are serving your communities and, at the same time, you are preparing for your future.

Through this journey, you are becoming the healers, the builders, the educators, the creatives, and the leaders of today and tomorrow.

Confronting Challenges Teenage Pregnancy and Education

We cannot talk about youth without acknowledging some of the real challenges many young people are facing and one of those is teenage pregnancy.

The numbers are alarming. More than 90,000 teenage pregnancies were recorded in the past year, many involving girls as young as 10 years old. This is not just a health or education issue.

This is a societal crisis that speaks to gender inequality, sexual violence, and the absence of supportive systems.

We must confront this reality with honesty and urgency. We must say to young people, especially our young women: your future matters. Your education matters. Your life is not over.

And our message applies equally to boys and young men, who need to reflect on the values, beliefs and behaviours that should shape their lives for the better.

Baby Mamas and Baby Daddys may sound cool and look like a source of gossip and entertainment on our socials but in real life, there is nothing for anyone to be proud of.

That is why we urge young people to stay focused on school, to take part in sport, arts, debate clubs, tutoring, and youth organisations because when you are surrounded by positive energy and strong role models, you can go further.

Unlocking Post-Matric Opportunities for Youth

As we gather here to celebrate your commitment to service and growth, it is equally important that we look ahead to the many doors that can open after you complete your matric or service journey.

Whether you choose to study further at a place such as UWC, or you wish to enter the workforce or explore entrepreneurship, there are real opportunities available, and support exists to help you access them.

One of the most direct pathways is through higher education.

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) continues to support access to universities and TVET colleges, with funding available through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for qualifying students.

The Central Applications Clearing House (CACH) is also in place to assist learners who may not yet have secured placement in an institution.

For those seeking work experience and training, learnerships and skills development programmes are offered by Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs).

These programmes combine formal learning with practical, on-the-job training in sectors such as information technology, agriculture, construction, hospitality, and finance.

Youth who are interested in starting their own businesses can access support through the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), which offers grants, training, and mentorship.

The Small Enterprise Finance Agency (SEFA) and the Department of Small Business Development also provide a range of tools and resources to empower young entrepreneurs and informal traders.

Young people interested in science and innovation can explore internships and study opportunities through institutions such as the South African National Space Agency (SANSA), the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and various innovation hubs that support STEM careers. These platforms nurture curiosity and create real opportunities for youth in emerging fields.

Those gifted in sports, arts, or culture can benefit from programmes run by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), which offers bursaries, mentorship, and platforms to showcase talent through festivals, exhibitions, and competitions across the country.

Finally, for those looking to grow through service, leadership, or global exposure, there are also local and international youth exchange and fellowship programmes such as ACTIVATE! Leadership, the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), and the South Africa-Washington International Program (SAWIP). These platforms nurture active citizenship and build networks of emerging changemakers.

The journey after matric is not a cliff-edge but a launch pad.

With the right information and guidance, every young person can step confidently into their next chapter. Government, together with its partners, remains committed to ensuring that no young person is left behind.

As South Africa proudly hosts the G20 this year under the theme of “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,” young people have a unique opportunity to engage on issues that shape our shared future.

I encourage all of you to follow and participate in the Y20 (Youth 20) engagement group, which is the official youth platform of the G20.

Through the Y20, youth from around the world contribute to global policy discussions on climate action, digital transformation, education, and employment.

This is your chance to raise your voice, share your perspective, and be part of shaping international dialogue. Take advantage of this moment. Get involved. The world is listening.

A Call to Action Go Beyond

Over the next three days, you will meet new people, gain new skills, and open new possibilities for your future. Make the most of it. Be curious. Be brave. Go beyond.

Take what you learn here and carry it back to your communities not only as knowledge but as purpose.

You are not here by accident. You were chosen because someone saw the leader in you.

I urge you to use this moment not only to listen, but to connect. Engage with one another, build relationships, and expand your network. The partnerships and insights you gain today can lay the foundation for collective action that outlives this meeting.

But let me be clear: Government cannot do this work alone.

We need civil society, faith leaders, the private sector, schools, families, and mentors to stand with us. As the old African saying goes, “it takes a village to raise a child.” It takes a nation to build a generation.

And that’s why we are here because we believe in you, and we believe that this generation will be the one that goes beyond what was ever expected.

Conclusion

To the organisers, facilitators, and partners of YearBeyond thank you for investing in the next generation.

To the young people you are not just the future, you are the present.

And to all of us here may this be a reminder of why we serve, and who we serve.

We appreciate your service. And we look forward to your leadership as you become the next generation to make South Africa “A Nation That Works for All”.

Let’s continue to Go Beyond!

