First National Bank Texas Secures Naming Rights to Family Recreation Center in Killeen, Texas

City of Killeen has released a Sponsorship & Naming Rights Packet First National Bank Texas awarded Naming Rights to Killeen Family Recreation Center

Multi-year partnership is a key milestone in the city's efforts to improve community facilities

Sponsorship and Naming Rights opportunities across the Killeen Park District are currently available!” — Ryan Patrick | City of Killeen Sponsorship Consultant

KILLEEN, IA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Killeen is proud to announce that First National Bank Texas has been awarded the naming rights to the Family Recreation Center located in Lions Club Park. The multi-year partnership, with a full-term value of $1.26 million, marks a significant milestone in the city’s efforts to enhance its community facilities, showcasing the importance of impactful public-private partnerships.Effective immediately, the facility will be known as the First National Bank Texas Family Recreation Center, serving 50,000 annual visitors who enjoy the wide range of health, fitness, and community programs the center provides.“This collaboration with First National Bank Texas is a shining example of what can happen when local vision meets local investment,” said City of Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King. “Together, we’re not just putting a name on a building — we’re building a healthier, stronger, and more connected Killeen for generations to come.”Guests and spectators can expect to see the First National Bank Texas brand prominently displayed on the exterior of the Family Recreation Center, as well as on the exterior of the Senior Center facing East Stan Schlueter Loop, reinforcing the bank’s deep roots and ongoing commitment to Central Texas communities.Sportsman Solutions, the firm guiding the sponsorship initiative, helped facilitate the agreement and believes the value of the partnership competes with most municipal deals nationwide. The sponsorship firm reportedly reached out to over 450 contacts and businesses in the first month of signing on. The naming rights search started with local Killeen businesses before expanding nationally.“From the beginning, First National Bank Texas expressed a sincere interest in supporting Killeen’s long-term vision,” said Ryan Patrick, Vice President of Sportsman Solutions. “They were one of approximately 450 groups we contacted. This was a national search, and ironically, the group that seized the opportunity is based in Killeen. This naming rights agreement is more than just a branding opportunity; it’s an investment in wellness, health equity, and the future of Killeen families. This private-public partnership will be a blueprint that other communities follow around the country.”For First National Bank Texas, the partnership is a natural fit.“First National Bank Texas is proud to partner with the City of Killeen to provide additional funding resources for parks and recreation for the citizens of our great community,” said BobbyHoxworth, President & CEO of First National Bank Texas. “Through this meaningful partnership, our sponsorship of the Killeen Family Recreation Center at Lion’s Park is not just an investment in a facility — it’s an investment in the families, youth, and future generations of Killeen. Since 1901, Killeen has been our home, and we are proud to support a space where community, wellness, and connection come together.”The rebranding process will be underway shortly, with new signage, branding, and community programming enhancements expected to roll out in the coming months.For other organizations interested in participating in this city sponsorship initiative, they are encouraged to contact Ryan Patrick at Rpatrick@sportsmansolutions.com. Other facility naming sponsorships are available, but only on a first-come, first-served basis

Killeen Parks & Rec Overview

