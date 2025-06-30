Millard Public Schools Foundation to Build Transformative Millard Activity Center

Millard Activity Center Exterior Millard Activity Center Courts- Serve & Play Pavilion Millard Activity Center Turf-Conceptual Design

MPSF opens up Naming Rights & Sponsorships to 85,000 sq ft Millard Activity Center

Join us in this campaign journey as we "Transform Tomorrow"” — Ryan Patrick | VP Millard Activity Center

MILLARD, NE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millard Public Schools Foundation, in partnership with Millard Public Schools, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of the Millard Activity Center — a bold and visionary project designed to ignite opportunity, inspire excellence, and serve as a cornerstone for the entire Millard community.Situated on 40 acres just west of 204th and Q Street, this 85,000-square-foot campus will be one of the largest community-focused projects in the Foundation’s history — and the most transformative. Construction begins this summer and is expected to be completed by fall 2026. The facility is being designed by Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture and BCDM Architects, and constructed by Sampson Construction — trusted partners committed to creating a space that is both innovative and lasting.The project is being made possible entirely through private funding and generous donor support without the use of tax dollars. “There are so many unique aspects of Millard that make it a special place to call home. We have great schools, terrific families, and a strong partnership with the Millard Public Schools Foundation. Through their hard work and the generous donors in our community, we will have a new state-of-the-art facility that is like none other in our area. As soon as people walk through the door, they will realize how special this facility is, and the incredible value it will provide to our young people and families in our community. We are thankful to the Foundation and everyone who has come together to make this possible,” said Dr. John Schwartz, Superintendent of Millard Public Schools.Inside this dynamic center, students and families will experience:• 54,000 square feet of hardwood court space for basketball and volleyball (six full-sizecourts).• A custom-designed Innovation lab for hands-on exploration in robotics, coding, andinvention.• A state-of-the-art esports lounge for competitive gaming and digital skill-building.• Multipurpose classrooms to host enrichment clubs and summer programs.• A sports performance training gym built to improve skills, enhance confidence, andfoster leadership.• An indoor synthetic turf area — nearly 5,000 square feet — for year-round athleticdevelopment.• An outdoor adventure course that supports physical challenge and resilience.• A scenic cross-country course winding through nearly 40 acres of natural space“This is more than a facility — it’s a promise to transform tomorrow, one connection, one idea, one victory at a time,” said Carlos Castillo, Chief Executive Officer of Millard Public Schools Foundation. “Every inch of this space was thoughtfully designed. With over 40 years of trusted partnership between Millard Public Schools and the Foundation, this is a natural next step — a shared investment in our future.” Millard Public Schools Foundation has selected SportsMan Solutions to lead Pre-Operational Setup and Sponsorship efforts for the Millard Activity Center. SportsMan’s work in securing local and regional tenants is projected to drive more than 400,000 annual visitors, from sports teams and summer campers to families, educators, and alumni.“Title Naming Rights and Sponsorships will play an important role at this facility. We are thrilled to be able to share the Foundation's story and become an extension of all this incredible momentum heading into groundbreaking,” said Ryan Patrick, Vice President of SportsMan Solutions.To learn more or find out how you can support the Millard Activity Center, please visit our website www.millardactivitycenter.org or contact us at rpatrick@mpsfoundation.org.Millard Activity Center on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/millardactivitycenter

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.