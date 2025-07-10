Melt-to-Make Showcases Patented Gummy Technology at IFT First Startup Pavilion

Patented pectin and sugar-free gummy base to take center stage as Melt-to-Make joins innovators at world-renowned food science event in Chicago

This is a major milestone for our company, and IFT First is the perfect place to showcase it,” — Sarah McLaughlin, Co-Founder and Vice President of Melt-to-Make

NORTHAMPTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melt-to-Make™, an innovative B2B supplier of clean-label gummy bases, will exhibit at the International Food Technology (IFT) First Event in Chicago from July 13 to the 16th, where it will showcase its patented pectin-based gummy formulation at the show’s Startup Pavilion. The recently granted U.S. patent also encompasses key aspects of Melt-to-Make's sugar-free Pectin gummy base, marking a pivotal advancement in simplifying gummy manufacturing for businesses worldwide."This is a major milestone for our company, and IFT First is the perfect place to showcase it," said Sarah McLaughlin, Co-Founder and Vice President of Melt-to-Make™. "Our patented gummy technology helps companies manufacture faster and more consistently, and we’re excited to demonstrate it at an event that celebrates innovation in food science."Exhibiting at the Startup Pavilion, Melt-to-Make™ will highlight its pre-formulated gummy base technology, which includes all the core ingredients to make gummies in a preblended format. Customers simply heat the base, add their chosen functional ingredients, and complete the final step of the manufacturing process. Melt-to-Make™ enables faster production, improved consistency, and less operational complexity. These bases are professionally formulated and are made with all-natural flavors and plant-based colors meeting a range of dietary standards, including vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO."This patent validates years of innovation and product development," added Jake Goodyear, Co-Founder and President of Melt-to-Make™. "Our pectin product line is by far our top seller, and this recognition supports our commitment to help manufacturers grow with confidence."The company’s participation in IFT comes as it expands support for over 1,000 customers across the U.S. and 15 international markets.Additional patents are pending for Melt-to-Make's gelatin line and other elements of its sugar-free product offering.For more information about Melt-to-Make, its patented technology, or its presence at IFT First, visit https://melt-to-make.com/ About Melt-to-MakeFounded in 2018 in Northampton, Massachusetts, by Tim Van Epps, along with partners Sarah McLaughlin and Jake Goodyear, Melt-to-Make™ specializes in producing innovative, patent-pending gummy bases designed to simplify large-batch gummy manufacturing. By offering professionally formulated gelatin and pectin bases that are 90% complete, the company enables manufacturers to produce gummies faster, easier, and with greater consistency. Melt-to-Make™ is committed to using all-natural ingredients and colors, ensuring a superior product that meets diverse consumer preferences, including vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO options. Serving over 1,000 B2B customers across the U.S. and in 15 countries, Melt-to-Make™ provides comprehensive support, including equipment lists, training videos, custom formulations, and on-site technical assistance, empowering businesses to focus on innovation and growth. For more information, visit www.melt-to-make.com or contact 1-800-241-0341.​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.