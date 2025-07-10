Army Credentialing Assistance Program Now Available to Advance Soldier Career Development

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America. ONLC is proud to be an approved training provider under the Army COOL program.

ONLC is offering AI-powered certifications to help service members thrive in a technology-driven workforce

Our new credentialing pathway gives soldiers direct access to certifications that translate their experience into lasting civilian career value” — Andy Williamson CEO and Co-Founder of ONLC Training

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONLC Training, a national leader in IT and business skills development, is proud to announce its official approval as a training provider under the Army Credentialing Assistance (CA) Program. This designation allows active-duty Army personnel to access ONLC’s broad range of industry-recognized certifications—enhancing their military effectiveness and preparing them for meaningful careers beyond their service."We're honored to support our nation's service members as they work toward future-ready careers," said Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC Training. "Our new credentialing pathway gives soldiers direct access to certifications that translate their experience into lasting civilian career value—including the skills needed to lead in today’s AI-powered workplace."Training for a Workforce Transformed by AIThrough the Army CA Program, ONLC now offers a suite of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) courses designed specifically for non-technical professionals seeking to stay relevant in an evolving job market. Programs such as AI for Business Professionals and Microsoft Copilot Essentials provide foundational knowledge in workflow automation, data analysis, and AI-enhanced productivity tools—skills increasingly critical to both military operations and civilian employers.These courses are designed to bridge the gap between traditional workplace roles and modern AI-infused processes, equipping soldiers with practical skills that enhance operational efficiency and long-term career mobility. For more course information visit onlc.com/military/army-cool Flexible, Accessible, and Aligned to Soldier NeedsTraining through ONLC is available online or at over 100 locations across North America, providing soldiers with flexible scheduling and multiple learning formats to suit their duties. All courses are led by live instructors and include interactive labs to support hands-on learning."We’ve tailored our learning experience to be both accessible and impactful," Williamson added. "Whether a soldier is pursuing promotion within the Army or planning a civilian career post-service, we ensure the training they receive directly supports their goals."Certifications That Build Civilian Career AdvantageIn addition to AI, ONLC offers Army CA-approved training paths in high-demand areas such as cybersecurity, project management, cloud computing, and Microsoft Office. Each course leads to a recognized credential listed on the Army COOL site, ensuring alignment with approved occupational specialties and transition planning goals.Soldiers can apply their credentialing benefits toward any approved course, and ONLC provides one-on-one support in navigating the Army IgnitED portal and course selection process.The list of courses includes:Azure AI Fundamentals (AI-900)Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900)Azure Administrator Associate (AZ-104)Azure Developer Associate (AZ-204)Azure Network Engineer Associate (AZ-700)Azure DevOps Engineer Expert (AZ-400)Azure Data Fundamentals (DP-900)Identity & Access Administrator Associate (SC-300)Power Platform Fundamentals (PL-900)Power BI Data Analyst Associate (PL-300)Power Platform Developer Associate (PL-400)Power Platform Solution Architect Expert (PL-600)Microsoft 365 Teams Administrator Associate (MS-700)Microsoft 365 Endpoint Administrator Associate (MD-102)Microsoft 365 Administrator Expert (MS-102)CompTIA A+CompTIA Cloud+CompTIA CySA+CompTIA DataSys+CompTIA Linux+CompTIA Network+CompTIA Security+CompTIA SecurityXCompTIA Server+Take the First Step Toward Your FutureTo explore ONLC’s Army Credentialing Assistance offerings or to begin the registration process, visit onlc.com/military/army-cool or call 1-800-288-8221. ONLC’s support team is available to guide soldiers through every step of the application and approval process

