Finding for Recovery of $1,585.65 Issued Against Former Vinton Township Fiscal Officer Over Late Payment Penalties

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $1,585.65 was issued Thursday against the former fiscal officer for Vinton Township in Vinton County over interest and penalties from late payments.

The finding against Cyril S. Vierstra, who legally changed his name to “Cy” in 2017, was one of 30 issues identified in an audit report and accompanying management letter covering the township’s financial activities from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2022.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

“Cy” Vierstra was convicted of theft in office and other criminal counts after he used public funds to buy a wildebeest, two owls, windows for a primate exhibit at his roadside zoo, hot tubs, a snow cone machine, and other personal purchases that had nothing to do with the operations of the township.

He pleaded guilty in October 2022 to felony counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft in office, and tampering with records, plus a misdemeanor count of dereliction of duty. He was sentenced to 4 years and 11 months in prison and ordered to pay $339,717.86 in restitution, which included funds he stole and audit costs.

The Auditor of State’s Office earlier issued findings for recovery against him totaling $345,049, including improper debit and credit card transactions, non-payroll disbursements, Internal Revenue Service penalties and interest, improper health care reimbursements, and audit costs.

Thursday’s audit included a finding for recovery after auditors determined he had failed to timely remit state and federal taxes and retirement withholdings, leading to late fees and interest.

“These charges would have been avoided had the funds been remitted by the required due dates,” auditors noted.

