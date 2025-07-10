Real Milk Offers High-Quality Protein to Power Performance and Recovery

Packed with essential nutrients, real dairy milk provides the fuel families and athletes need to thrive

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit organization funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, is raising awareness this summer about the power of real dairy as a high-quality protein source. With 8 grams of complete protein in every 8-ounce serving, real dairy milk supports strong bodies, active lifestyles, and healthy communities across the region.“Protein plays a key role in building and maintaining lean muscle, supporting metabolic health, and helping people feel full and satisfied,” said Geri Berdak , Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. “Dairy milk is an accessible and natural way to get the high-quality protein our bodies need to power our potential whether you’re fueling up for a workout or just getting through a busy day.”Unlike many plant-based alternatives, real dairy milk is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids our bodies cannot produce on their own. These amino acids are critical for muscle repair, immune function, and overall well-being. Dairy also delivers this protein naturally, without the need for long ingredient lists or fortification.For those who are lactose-intolerant, lactose-free dairy milk is a smart option that delivers the same high-quality protein and essential nutrients as regular milk without the lactose. It’s real milk, just without the sugar that some people have trouble digesting, making it an easy and inclusive way for more people to benefit from dairy’s nutrition.From smoothies and shakes to cereal and post-practice refuels, dairy remains a staple in homes, schools, and athletic programs throughout the region. Dairy remains a smart, effective, and wholesome way to meet daily protein needs, delivering high-quality nutrition that supports performance and recovery.To learn more about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.