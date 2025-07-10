Mission Mobile Medical Group Launches Executive-in-Residence Program; David B. Vliet Named to Inaugural Cohort

Logo

The Executive-in-Residence Program to transform rural healthcare access by accelerating the improvement in Quality measures for Medicaid populations for MCOs

The work we do through Mission Mobile Medical can help redefine how we serve rural and vulnerable populations, not just in pockets of innovation, but at scale.” — David B. Vliet, BHA, MBA

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelerating the improvement in Quality measures for Medicaid populations for managed care organizations (MCOs), Mission Mobile Medical Group announced today the appointment of the first member of the Executive-in-Residence (EIR) Team, embedding national healthcare leadership directly into frontline strategy and operations.David B. Vliet, BHA, MBA, a respected healthcare executive and innovation leader, has joined as the first member of the cohort. This is another signal that Mission Mobile Medical Group is driving bold, outcomes-based change in some of the country’s most underserved regions.“Most organizations hire board members to help put more dollars in their pockets; we are recruiting a team of value-aligned leaders to help us in making a greater difference in the world,” said Dawn Berg, Vice President of Community Health Alliances at Mission Mobile Medical. “This team knows how to execute; they have built scalable systems of care and understand the realities of vulnerable populations. David is a tremendous leader, and his presence will accelerate our mission to deliver care to every corner of the country.”David Vliet previously led LifeLong Medical Care, one of California’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), where he advanced systemwide innovation in care delivery, operations, and community engagement. He is known for pioneering the nation’s first Firehouse Clinic, bringing primary care services into trusted community spaces to address entrenched access barriers.Vliet also serves as CEO of VlietHealth, a healthcare consulting firm that focuses on infrastructure development and operational transformation in both domestic and international markets. He recently founded Mobile Health Strategies: Guatemala, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding mobile healthcare in Central America. Vliet is a nationally recognized advocate for healthcare equity and operational excellence, and he is the namesake of the David B. Vliet Changemaker Award, established by Advocates for Community Health.“Healthcare innovation must be grounded in reality; it has to be actionable, scalable, and serve the communities that have been left behind,” said David Vliet. “Mission Mobile Medical is proving that flexible, high-performing care models can move the needle where traditional systems have failed. I’m honored to join this mission and help drive an operational blueprint that delivers results.”By leveraging AI-driven analyses of claims and EHR data, Mission Mobile Medical pinpoints high-need communities and deploys Satellite Clinics in trusted local settings. The Networks aggregate sparse populations and provide comprehensive primary, preventive, and behavioral care, addressing long-standing challenges such as transportation barriers, provider shortages, and the rising burden of chronic disease."Securing leaders of David’s caliber reflects both the seriousness of our mission and the maturity of our model,” said Amanda LeFever, President and CFO of Mission Mobile Medical Group. “We continue to prove that Satellite Primary Care clinic networks deliver results, and that this care model can be scaled systematically and sustainably. David brings unmatched insight into how to operationalize complex care systems, and his leadership will strengthen every facet of what we do."As the inaugural member of the Executive in Residence cohort, Vliet will advise on strategic initiatives, mentor emerging leaders within Mission Mobile Medical, and help design delivery frameworks that translate into high-engagement, high-performance networks across the country.The EIR team will continue to expand with additional leaders with deep experience in Medicaid and Medicare operations, FQHC transformation, rural health innovation, and value-based care, playing a critical role in shaping the future of its data-informed, decentralized, and outcomes-driven delivery network.Vliet added, "This is a moment of great urgency and great potential in healthcare. The work we do through Mission Mobile Medical can help redefine how we serve rural and vulnerable populations, not just in pockets of innovation, but at scale. I look forward to working alongside the Mission Mobile Medical team to advance that vision."###About Mission Mobile Medical GroupMission Mobile Medical Group supports the world’s largest network of mobile healthcare programs (250 operational sites in 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada). As a B-Corp, the company partners with MCOs frustrated with efforts to implement scalable care delivery programs to rural and underserved populations. The model improves rural network adequacy and equips and empowers local providers to assist MCOs in enhancing engagement with beneficiaries. The results are rapid, significant, and sustainable improvements in key Quality measures, including reductions in unnecessary Emergency Department visits, improved Controlled Blood Pressure and Controlled Diabetes, prenatal and postnatal Care, and Behavioral Health screenings and treatments. www.missionmobilemed.com

