Gov. Hochul’s Letter to Secretary of Homeland Security

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem urging the Department to make funding available to state and local governments through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP) as has been done every year since 2002.

HSGP provides states, local jurisdictions and their law enforcement, public safety, homeland security and emergency management officials with critical resources to further their preparedness and response capabilities. Without these resources, first responders and frontline emergency management operation teams will be unable to access state-of-the-art training, the latest advancements in equipment and the ability to seamlessly share and analyze intelligence with each other.

As the threat of terrorism increases amid the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, it is essential that the federal government ensures the availability of funding for all essential components of counterterrorism efforts.

The full text of the letter is below:

Dear Secretary Noem:

As Governor, my chief responsibility is ensuring the safety and security of New York State and all its residents. Not only does New York face the nation's most diverse threat landscape, but with numerous economic, governmental, and recreational assets, it remains the nation's top target for terrorism. In recent months, that threat has only grown given the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, making it essential that the federal government, specifically, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ensure the availability of critical homeland security funding to states and local governments.

I am deeply troubled that DHS has yet to make funding available to states and local governments through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP) as it has every year since 2002.

On June 22, 2025, DHS issued a bulletin through the National Terrorism Advisory System notifying Americans of the heightened threat environment our nation faces due to our recent involvement in the ongoing conflict between the nations of Israel and Iran. As noted in the bulletin:

“....Low-level cyber attacks against US networks by pro-Iranian hacktivists are likely, and cyber actors affiliated with the Iranian government may conduct attacks against US networks. Iran also has a long-standing commitment to target US Government officials it views as responsible for the death of an Iranian military commander killed in January 2020. The likelihood of violent extremists in the Homeland independently mobilizing to violence in response to the conflict would likely increase if Iranian leadership issued a religious ruling calling for retaliatory violence against targets in the Homeland. Multiple recent Homeland terrorist attacks have been motivated by anti-Semitic or anti-Israel sentiment, and the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict could contribute to US-based individuals plotting additional attacks."

As home to the country's largest economic center, and the largest Jewish community outside of Israel, these threats put New York communities at a greater risk than perhaps anywhere else in the nation. Thankfully, since your agency's inception, New York and DHS have maintained a strong partnership to counter these threats. This partnership has been essential to ensure that the State and local governments and their public safety agencies have the funding and resources needed to prepare for, mitigate, prevent and withstand terrorist threats and targeted violence.

One core component of this partnership has been DHS' Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP). In 2024, New York received $219.9 million in HSGP funding, $156.1 million of which was allocated through the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) for jurisdictions in the New York City Metro Area, principally the New York Police Department. In 2023, New York received $244.7 million with $173.9 million allocated through UASI.

HSGP provides states, local jurisdictions and their law enforcement, public safety, homeland security and emergency management officials with critical resources to further their preparedness and response capabilities. Without these resources, the heroic men and women who continuously put their lives on the line to protect their fellow Americans are unable to access state of the art training, the latest advancements in equipment and the ability to seamlessly share and analyze intelligence with each other - all essential components of counterterrorism efforts.

Furthermore, HSGP funding is vital to securing and maintaining critical infrastructure assets (transportation hubs, power grids, water systems, communication networks) which are top targets of nefarious actors, as well as to assist local law enforcement with border security via Operation Stonegarden. Through Operation Stonegarden, jurisdictions along international borders receive direct funding to not only enhance cooperation and coordination between federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies, but to support joint operations. As a state with a 445-mile international border, security of this boundary is of the utmost importance to me. To that end, I have secured $8 million in state funds, as well as dedicated State Police and other public safety resources to support this federal mission.

Any further delays in the availability of HSGP will degrade the capabilities of our nation to prevent terrorism and make us less safe at a time when the variety and severity of security threats continue to grow.

I urge you to release the FY2025 HSGP Notice of Funding Opportunity immediately and help ensure our nation remains ready and able to defend ourselves against anyone seeking to threaten our way of life.

Sincerely,

Governor Kathy Hochul