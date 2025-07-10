New ANRF Scholars Drive Research Forward to Improve Lives of Rheumatology Patients

2025 - 2026 ANRF Scholars

With expanded mechanisms and long-term impact, ANRF renews commitment to breakthrough, patient-focused science.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arthritis National Research Foundation (ANRF) continues to lead the way in supporting the next generation of scientific talent with the announcement of its 2025–2026 ANRF Scholars . With expanded grant offerings and an unwavering commitment to early-career investigators, ANRF is actively investing in high-impact research that brings us closer to cures and improved care for patients living with arthritis and related autoimmune diseases.“ANRF is answering the moment by stepping forward,” said Emily Stormoen, CEO of ANRF. “We’re meeting a national need with action, ensuring that innovative research doesn’t stall at the start of a promising career. These scholars represent the best of what’s next in arthritis research and patient care, and we’re honored to be part of their journey.”Each year, ANRF’s renowned Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) which includes leaders in the field, many of whom were once ANRF grantees, completes a rigorous review process to identify and support the most promising projects in rheumatology and autoimmune disease. These efforts have yielded powerful results: 98% of ANRF scholars remain in research, making meaningful contributions that advance discovery toward real-world therapies for patients.“Every application is reviewed with care, curiosity, and high scientific standards,” said Craig Walsh, PhD, Chair of the ANRF Scientific Advisory Board. “We fund work that pushes boundaries, and we know firsthand how transformational this support can be. Our scholars go on to shape the field, from foundational discoveries to clinical breakthroughs.”This year, 20 first and second-year scholars are conducting research in a broad range of diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, osteoarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, scleroderma, and spondyloarthritis. Their work is exploring the deepest mechanisms of autoimmunity, pioneering tools for precision immunology, and illuminating new pathways for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, research that holds real promise for improving patients’ lives.ANRF’s 2025–2026 grantmaking is made possible through the generous support of individual donors and institutional partners. Funding was awarded through multiple mechanisms: the Arthritis and Related Autoimmune Disease Research Grant, providing $250,000 over two years; Psoriatic Arthritis Research Grants supported by Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine and Bristol Myers Squibb, at $125,000; the new Rheum for Kids: Pediatric Joint and Skin Disease Research Grant, offered in collaboration with PeDRA - a powerful partnership that combines the reach and rigor of two national networks; and the new ANRF Postdoctoral Clinical Research Fellowship, a one-year, $50,000 grant aimed at launching outstanding postdoctoral clinicians into independent research careers supported by AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.We are deeply grateful to our supporters and partners for making this critical investment in arthritis research. Their support funds discovery and shapes the future of care for millions living with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.2025–2026 ANRF ScholarsFirst-Year Scholars• Sokratis Apostolidis, MD, University of PennsylvaniaResearch focus: Autoimmune• Satomi Arimoto, DDS, PhD, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical CenterResearch focus: Psoriatic Arthritis – Bristol Myers Squibb Psoriatic Arthritis Fellow• Yuriy Baglaenko, PhD, Cincinnati Children's Medical CenterResearch focus: Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis• Samuel Dowling, MD, PhD, Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital of ChicagoANRF Postdoctoral Research FellowshipResearch focus: Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis• Megan Hanlon, PhD, Harvard Medical SchoolResearch focus: Rheumatoid arthritis – Gale “Morrie” Granger Fellowship• Nikhil Jiwrajka, MD, University of PennsylvaniaResearch focus: Scleroderma• Sivakanthan Kasinathan, MD, PhD, Stanford UniversityResearch focus: Lupus• Alexander Knights, PhD, Washington University in St. LouisResearch focus: Osteoarthritis• Hailyn Nielsen, MD, PhD, University of California, San FranciscoResearch focus: Autoimmune• Laura Polivka, MD, PhD, MSc, Cedars-Sinai Medical CenterRheum for Kids: Pediatric Joint and Skin Disease Research Grant in collaboration with PeDRAResearch focus: Scleroderma• Jimin Tan, PhD, New York University School of MedicineResearch focus: Psoriatic Arthritis – Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine PsA Fellowship• Joy Um, MD, Washington University in St. LouisANRF Postdoctoral Research FellowshipResearch focus: Spondyloarthritis• Priyanka Verma, PhD, University of MichiganResearch focus: SclerodermaSecond-Year Scholars• Robert Corty, MD, PhD, Vanderbilt University Medical CenterResearch focus: Autoimmune – Elizabeth D. Mellins Memorial Fellowship• Ayano Kohlgruber, PhD, Boston Children’s HospitalResearch focus: Rheumatoid arthritis• Somanathapura K. NaveenKumar, PhD, University of Michigan Medical SchoolResearch focus: Lupus• Jeremy Tilstra, MD, PhD, University of PittsburghResearch focus: Lupus• Chia-Lung Wu, PhD, University of Rochester Medical CenterResearch focus: Osteoarthritis• Hongxu Xian, PhD, UC San DiegoResearch focus: Lupus• Xinbo Yang, PhD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer CenterResearch focus: Spondyloarthritis

