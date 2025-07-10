Speed limit change expected next week east of Devils Lake

BISMARCK. N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced today there will be a permanent speed limit reduction on U.S. Highway 2 from Devils Lake east to mile marker 277.

The new speed limit in this area will be 60 mph and will take effect Tuesday, July 15.

“Safety is the top priority on our state highway system,” said Matt Linneman. “We decided this speed reduction was necessary after thorough discussion with Ramsey County officials, community residents, and North Dakota Highway Patrol.”

For more information about road conditions throughout North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.