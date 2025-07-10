Routine inspection scheduled next week at Four Bears Bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a routine inspection at the Four Bears Bridge in New Town July 14-22.

Inspection times will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday.

The bridge will be reduced to one lane at times during the inspection. There will be a 16-foot width restriction in place and the speed limit will be reduced.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.