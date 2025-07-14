ancora Software Launches Model-Less Classification, Redefining Document Automation

Intelligent Document Processing with a focus on Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ancora Software, Inc., a leader in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), is proud to announce the release of its latest innovation: Model-Less Classification, a breakthrough capability that transforms how organizations identify and separate documents—without the need for traditional machine learning models.Unlike conventional AI models that require time-consuming training and frequent updates, ancora’s model-less approach delivers immediate results with minimal setup—ideal for dynamic environments where document types and formats are constantly evolving.“Model-Less Classification is a game-changer for our customers,” said Noel Flynn, CEO of ancora Software. “It eliminates the complexity and time investment of traditional model training while maintaining high accuracy and adaptability. This innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify and accelerate document processing for organizations of all sizes.”Key Benefits of Model-Less Classification:• No Model Training Required: Rapid deployment with minimal configuration.• High Accuracy: Combines multiple intelligent techniques for precise document classification.• Flexible and Scalable: Easily adapts to changing document types and formats.• Seamless Integration: Fully integrated into the ancora platform for a unified user experience.Model-Less Classification is included in the ancora 9.5 release, for both cloud customers and on-premises deployments. The feature is already being adopted by organizations across industries, including finance, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and construction, helping them improve operational efficiency and reduce manual workloads.ancora Software continues to lead the way in delivering practical, AI-powered automation solutions that drive accuracy, reduce manual effort, and accelerate document-driven workflows.About ancora Software, Inc.ancora Software, Inc. is a pioneer in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), providing AI-driven solutions that automate the capture, classification, and extraction of data from complex business documents. ancora’s mission is to simplify document automation for organizations of all sizes, helping them increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve accuracy.For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.ancorasoftware.com

