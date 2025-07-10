2025 N.C. Mountain State Fair is hiring
FLETCHER – Come join the North Carolina Mountain State Fair team and be part of one of Western North Carolina’s premier fall events. The fair is looking to fill a number of temporary jobs, including ticket takers, ticket sellers, law enforcement/security and workers for the entry department and information booths.
Pay ranges from $15-$16 an hour for ticket takers and general employees, to up to $50 an hour for sworn officers.
“The Mountain State Fair offers a great opportunity to earn some extra money and be part of a Western N.C. tradition that creates lifelong memories for so many people every year,” said Sean McKeon, Mountain State Fair general manager. “It takes a lot of people to put on an event like the Mountain State Fair, so we hope you will consider joining our team.”
The 2025 Mountain State Fair runs Sept. 5-14. Available positions can be found online at www.wncagcenter.org/p/mountainstatefair. The link to “Job Opportunities” (upper right corner) will take interested applicants to a list of jobs and the online application.
You must be 18 or older and have a high school diploma, GED or equivalency to apply, and be able to provide I-9 identity documents, social security card and driver’s license or state ID.
