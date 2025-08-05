Mountain State Fair adds new entertainment for 2025

The countdown is on with the N.C. Mountain State Fair just a month away. Six new entertainment acts will make their debuts at the fair, rounding out a thrilling lineup of fun, games, food, agriculture, rides and more. Back for its 31st year, the fair will run Sept. 5-14 at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher.

New entertainment

The Red Trouser Show – a fan favorite at the N.C. State Fair – joins the N.C. Mountain State Fair. David Graham and Tobin Renwick make up the energetic and acrobatic duo performing in red trousers. In the show, the pair balance on each other’s heads and add in juggling tricks and other acrobatic surprises.

Another newcomer, First Bite Fishing, will offer hands-on fishing experiences to fairgoers. The Pompeyo family and their rescue dogs put on an incredible family show full of energy and tricks in the Pompeyo’s Amazing Dogs show. This act, as seen on America’s Got Talent, is sure to wow fairgoers.

Racing pigs are always popular and fairgoers will cheer on the fastest little piggies in the mountains at Wild Bill’s Speedway. High-speed hogs and hilarious commentary combine to bring big laughs and squealin’ good fun for the whole family. Polka Dot Entertainment will round out the new entertainment acts with a balloon installation located in the back of the Davis Building, and an acrobatics show with stilt walking, juggling and more.

Returning favorites, such as Magician TJ Hill, the Mooturnity Ward and Leon Jacobs on the Piano, will round out the free grounds entertainment.

Competitions

Whether you’re an artist, maker, livestock exhibitor, gardener, cook or musician, there is a competition at the 2025 N.C. Mountain State Fair for you. Competition information is online now, with contests rules, guidelines and deadlines located in the online competition catalog. Entry deadlines vary, but are coming up fast.

“Agriculture and mountain heritage are at the heart of the Mountain State Fair, and our competitions celebrate that history while looking to the future,” said Fair Manager Sean McKeon. “Consider entering a competition this year. We can’t wait to see the best North Carolina talent on display.”

The deadline for cooking competitions and the gospel singing contest is Aug. 8, the deadline for the clogging competition is Aug. 15, and the deadline for general competitions and livestock shows is Aug. 22. Exhibitors are encouraged to register their entries early as popular categories can fill up before the deadlines.

Rides, food and local goodness

With endless mountain music, rides, fair foods, heritage crafts and more, fairgoers are sure to find something of interest around every turn.

Midway provider Drew Expositions will return with dozens of rides for all ages. Unlimited ride passes during the fair are $35 for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and $25 all other days. Advanced unlimited ride passes are available online for $25, plus a $2.50 processing fee, and are good any one day of the fair.

The Ag South Farm Credit Mountain Music stage comes to life with mountain music and clogging each night. Explore the Virginia Boone Center and find more than two dozen craftspeople displaying their skills.

The Got to Be NC Pavilion showcases some of North Carolina’s best food and beverage products, giving visitors an opportunity to sample and buy a variety of specialty products and support local businesses. Discover your new favorite food and drink at the Pavilion this year. Altogether, nearly 40 food and beverage companies will have products available in the Pavilion.

Tickets and special days

Advance tickets are now on sale for $9 for adults aged 13 to 64. Beginning Sept. 5, prices at the gate and online are $12 for adults. The price for seniors, ages 65 and up, and kids 6 to 12 is $5 regardless of when purchased, and the fair is always free for children aged 5 and under.

In addition to buying admission tickets in advance, fairgoers can save money by taking advantage of discounts on the following days:

Opening day, Friday, Sept. 5, is Student Day presented by Sheetz, with free admission for K-12 students until 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 10, is “We CAN Fight Hunger Day” presented by Ingles. The donation of five canned goods earns a free admission. All donations will be collected and distributed by MANNA FoodBank.

Thursday, Sept. 11, is Salute to Service Day, presented by Fields Auto Group. All active-duty military members, veterans and first responders with a valid ID receive free admission Thursday.

Friday, Sept. 12, is Senior Day and another Student Day, presented by Sheetz. Admission is free until 6 p.m. for anyone 65 and older and K-12 students.

The 2025 Mountain State Fair runs Sep. 5-14 at the Western N.C. Ag Center in Fletcher. Discount admission and ride tickets are now on sale at www.wncagcenter.org.