State Farmers Market hosts Watermelon Day Aug. 7

RALEIGH – Beat the heat with slices of a summertime favorite at Watermelon Day at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh Thursday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy free watermelon slices, live music, face painting and watermelon recipes to take home, plus vendors will have a large variety of N.C. watermelons available for sale. There will also be an opportunity to meet the N.C. Watermelon Queen Elizabeth Steinlage.

“Watermelon Day is always a highlight of the summer,” said Monica Wood, manager of the State Farmers Market. “It’s a great day to bring the community together to enjoy the summer flavors that are grown right here in North Carolina.”

In addition, the weigh-in to crown the largest watermelon will begin at noon, with a total of $2,000 in prize money up for grabs. The heaviest watermelon will take home first place, and prizes will be awarded through fourth place. Only one entry is allowed per grower, and all melons must be grown in North Carolina. Entries will be accepted from 11 to 11:30 a.m. The winning melon will be displayed at the State Farmers Market Restaurant following the contest. The contest is held in partnership with the N.C. Watermelon Association and the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The State Farmers Market is open year-round, offering shoppers locally grown fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses and specialty foods, plus seasonal products from N.C. nurseries, greenhouses, Christmas tree farms, turfgrass and sod. For the best selection, shop 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The market is located off Exit 297 on Interstate 40 in Raleigh. For more information on the State Farmers Market events, activities and seasonal charts, visit the website or follow along on Facebook.

-mmw-2-