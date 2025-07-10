AUVSI Announces Addition of WingtraRAY to Green UAS Cleared List

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) today announced the addition of the WingtraRAY to the Green UAS Cleared List, highlighting AUVSI’s leadership in accelerating access to secure, NDAA-compliant uncrewed systems that meet U.S. government and enterprise user needs.

Designed specifically for survey professionals, the WingtraRAY brings advanced capabilities to high-demand operations, combining over-people flight approvals, high-resolution mapping sensors, and efficient data workflows. Its inclusion on the Green UAS list validates WingtraRAY’s conformance with rigorous cybersecurity and NDAA supply chain benchmarks aligned with the Department of Defense and Executive Order 14307, “Unleashing American Drone Dominance.”

“AUVSI launched Green UAS to help bridge the gap between innovation and security compliance,” said Casie Ocana, VP of Public Affairs & Certifications at AUVSI. “The addition of the WingtraRAY to the Green UAS list demonstrates what happens when innovation and security move together. With the WingtraRAY now Green UAS cleared, surveyors, government agencies, and contractors have access to a secure, high-performance platform ready for deployment today, not months or years down the line. It’s another step forward in our mission to build a resilient, trusted uncrewed systems ecosystem.”

The WingtraRAY joins a growing portfolio of platforms vetted through the Green UAS framework, a partner and feeder to the Department of Defense’s Blue UAS Cleared List, maintained by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). This approach supports both urgent acquisition needs and long-term national security goals by delivering secure, proven technology for critical use cases.

To further strengthen this connection, AUVSI has submitted its application to become a recognized assessor under the updated Blue UAS framework, positioning itself to directly recommend Green-cleared platforms for Blue UAS Cleared listing. DIU is expected to announce its final roster of recognized assessors in the coming weeks.

“We’re proud to be part of the evolving Blue UAS ecosystem and are optimistic about the path forward,” Ocana added. “As a neutral industry trade association with strong ties across government, industry, and academia, AUVSI is well-positioned to accelerate the validation of trusted technologies and to ensure they’re available to the operators who need them most.”

Green UAS assessments are conducted against a robust evaluation framework that includes product and firmware security, remote operations safety, supply chain integrity, and compliance with Section 848 of the FY2020 NDAA, Section 817(b) of the FY23 NDAA, and subtitle B of title XVIII the FY24 NDAA. The Green UAS program was designed in close collaboration with DIU and offers a trusted path for companies navigating complex federal requirements while seeking market access and procurement eligibility.

About Green UAS

Green UAS is the leading third-party assessment program for cyber-secure, NDAA-compliant uncrewed aircraft systems, developed by AUVSI in collaboration with government, industry, and security experts. The program evaluates drones across a range of criteria including product security, remote operations safety, and supply chain integrity. It offers a consistent, standards-based pathway for companies seeking to demonstrate compliance with federal requirements, without compromising speed or innovation.

For more information about the Green UAS program and to view the full list of cleared platforms, visit: www.auvsi.org/GreenUAS

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics. Serving more than 7,500 members from government, industry, and academia, AUVSI is committed to advancing safe, secure, and trusted operations across air, ground, maritime, and space domains.

