IT ExchangeNet Ranked #1 Lower Middle Market M&A Advisor by Axial

Based on their 2025 rankings, Axial has ranked IT ExchangeNet as the #1 M&A Advisor in the U.S. among Lower Middle Market Technology firms.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axial , one of the world’s leading M&A deal platforms, has named IT ExchangeNet the top M&A advisor in the U.S. among Lower Middle Market Technology M&A firms.The rankings are determined using a data-driven methodology evaluating key dealmaking metrics, including:- The number of technology deals brought to market via Axial- The level of buyer interest those deals generated- The number of technology-focused investment mandates created by buyers- The number of successful deal milestones, including NDAs signed, CIMs shared, LOIs received, and completed transactionsWith technology M&A deals among the top three most pursued sectors in the lower middle market, IT ExchangeNet’s #1 ranking underscores its ability to drive strong buyer engagement and competitive deal terms for its clients.According to Tim Mueller, co-founder of IT ExchangeNet, “This designation reinforces what we’ve always believed: A well-run M&A process delivers the best outcomes for IT and Digital Marketing business owners. Selling a business is a once-in-a-lifetime decision. Our role is to ensure owners understand their options, provide access to the right buyers, and secure the best possible deal terms. We don’t just facilitate transactions—we advocate for our clients at every stage.”With strong demand for MSPs, IT services, cybersecurity, and Digital Marketing firms, IT ExchangeNet continues to refine valuations, expand its global buyer network, and leverage technology to optimize deal execution.Connie Tang, CEO of ComputerLand said, "IT ExchangeNet's expertise in identifying more than 60 qualified buyers, and managing the sales process, was instrumental in achieving the sale to ISSQUARED."With technology M&A highly active, the market is ideal for IT and Digital Marketing business owners to explore exit opportunities. As the leading M&A advisor in this space, IT ExchangeNet is uniquely positioned to help sellers navigate the complexities of the process, maximize valuation, and secure the right buyer fit.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐈𝐓 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐍𝐞𝐭With more than 250 global transactions closed in 20 countries, IT ExchangeNet is a leader in lower mid-market IT mergers and acquisitions focusing on channel partners, VARs, MSPs, MSSPs and Digital Marketing firms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.