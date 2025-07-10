Let the adventure begin!

July marks the kick off to a whole new adventure for Sioux Central Community School District’s agricultural educator Melanie Bloom. Her year of service as the 2025 Iowa Teacher of the Year has officially begun, bringing exciting new routines, goals and experiences her way.

“I’m looking forward to learning more about education across the state and across school districts and preservice programs,” she said. “I want to see first-hand the different ways that schools and districts are charging forward and finding success.”

The Iowa Teacher of the Year serves as an ambassador for the Iowa Department of Education and is a liaison for all Iowa educators. Through a nomination process, Bloom and eight other educators from across the state were selected as Regional Teachers of the Year for 2025, recognizing outstanding work and instruction within each of Iowa’s nine educational regions. Bloom was officially announced as the 2025 Iowa Teacher of the Year last December.

“We are looking forward to Melanie’s year of service as the 2025 Iowa Teacher of the Year,” said Stefanie Rosenberg Wager, Department administrative consultant. “She will have many opportunities to connect, celebrate and provide input to schools, educators, students and families across Iowa. Through her work as the Iowa Teacher of the Year, she will be able to inspire others in local communities and grow as an educator herself.”

During her year of service, Bloom plans to highlight career-connected learning and learn more about how schools are incorporating work-based learning opportunities, such as internships, Registered Apprenticeships and other real-world learning experiences.

“I often hear from local employers that students lack hands-on experience that is valuable for the jobs they offer,” she said. “Work-based learning is valuable for all students, and I hope to not only learn more about best practices but also promote its value to schools across the state.”

With 16 years of experience as an agricultural educator, Bloom will work closely with the Department’s Bureau of Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Postsecondary Readiness to promote the importance of agriculture and career and technical education in Iowa and the United States.

“Having Melanie as a collaborator over the next year will definitely be an asset to Iowa’s CTE and agricultural education programs,” said Alan Spencer, Department agricultural education consultant. “Iowa has a rich history in agriculture, and ag education continues to be a priority for our students who will become a part of tomorrow’s workforce. With Melanie’s assistance, we can continue to promote the value of agricultural education and celebrate the many outstanding ag teachers in Iowa.”

Along with agriculture teachers, Bloom is looking forward to visiting Iowa schools to meet with different educators. She plans to highlight empowerment of their success as one of her main priorities.

“It’s important that we are lifting up educators and letting them know they are so valuable,” she said. “They should be proud that they get up every day, come to school and serve as educators in Iowa.”

As Iowa’s Teacher of the Year for 2025, Bloom will also have opportunities to connect with other Teachers of the Year from across the country through the Council of Chief State School Officers. This month, she will go to Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, where she’ll experience what it takes to be an astronaut and see science and mathematics in action, first-hand. Other experiences will include the annual Washington Week, where the Teachers of the Year will meet with legislators, attend a gala and recognition events, tour monuments and find connections. The group also plans to gather next January for the National College Football Championship game in Atlanta, Georgia, and has already enjoyed time together during a visit to Google’s headquarters in San Jose, California.

“It has been a wonderful experience getting to know the other 55 amazing teachers in this cohort,” Bloom said. “I’ve truly appreciated hearing more about their lesson plans, classroom activities and what they do in their own states. It really is inspiring.”

Bloom’s year of service follows outgoing 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year Ann Mincks, who will start her position as an English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Coordinator at West Des Moines Community School District in the fall. As she begins her own journey as the 2025 Iowa Teacher of the Year, Bloom shared a thank you for Mincks’s guidance and contributions over the past year.

“Thank you for blazing the trail!” Bloom said. “She has been such a great mentor. I love her enthusiasm. She has been encouraging and inspiring to teachers in Iowa. It will be hard to fill her shoes.”

Bloom’s busy year as the Iowa Teacher of the Year is just getting started, but she is definitely ready to go and talk about what’s happening in Iowa education, especially CTE.

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to bring the story of education and CTE to the state and national levels,” she said. “Some people don’t know about all of the awesome CTE opportunities that are available for students, whether it’s career and technical student organizations, work-based learning or career preparation. It is exciting to be the person that can help bring the story about education to a broader audience and encourage schools to offer more innovative opportunities for their students.”

