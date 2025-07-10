ELSA Publishes Agenda for Secondary Life Markets Conference 2025

Register Now To Lock In Your Discounted Ticket Price

SLM 25 is where the global life settlement community meets to share insight, tackle challenges, and shape the future of this asset class.” — Chris Wells, Executive Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA), the leading European industry group promoting and supporting the life settlement industry, has published the agenda for the upcoming Secondary Life Markets Conference 2025.

After the success of hosting Europe’s leading life settlement-focused event in Stockholm, Sweden in 2024, ELSA is taking this year’s event to the offices of EY in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday, 15th September and as with previous editions of the conference, SLM 25 will provide cutting-edge insights into the prevailing challenges and opportunities that lie ahead of the asset managers, investors and service providers in the life settlement industry via a series of panel discussions with and presentations by industry leaders from both sides of the Atlantic.

This year’s event kicks off with welcome remarks from Bill Corry, CEO at Corry Capital and current ELSA Chair before moving to “Life as a Standalone Asset Class”, chaired by David Naughton of Byrne Wallace Shields. This opening panel will discuss the various points of view of asset managers, investors and service providers in the secondary life markets with regards to how these asset classes are viewed – and whether they should be viewed differently.

The day continues with a presentation by Manu Mazumdar of Conning Asset Management, in which he will provide preliminary insights from the upcoming Life Settlement Investor Sentiment Survey, the second annual collaboration between ELSA and Conning.

A session comprising three presentations, all related to life settlement origination, follows the mid-morning break, and after lunch, Rahul Nawander of Fasano Associates picks up the baton to provide insight into how the life settlement population has changed over the decades.

The second panel of the day digs deep into one of the life settlement market’s topics du jour, as Ben Grainger of EY and Beat Hess of AAP examine how life settlement asset managers treat different life expectancy reports.

The Secondary Life Markets Conference 2025 ends on another series of presentations from James Westerlind of ArentFox Schiff, Khai LeQuang of Orrick and Liam Bodemeaid of Actuarial Risk Management cover different legs of the litigation stool, including an update on the PHL Variable Life Insurance Company rehabilitation, insights into how the life settlement market has come together to provide certain amicus briefs for some cases, and how life settlement managers price litigation risk.

Early Bird tickets are now available for £345 + VAT, a £150 discount on the full price of £495+ VAT, so visit https://secondarylifemarkets.com to register today.

The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA) was founded in 2009 to set standards for participants in the European life settlement industry. ELSA represents institutional investors, life settlement asset managers, and service providers to the life settlement market both in Europe and around the world, promoting transparency by providing accurate, authoritative information to investors, regulators, and the media. For more information visit www.elsa-sls.org.

