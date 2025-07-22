Global Business Pages Launches Inclusive $1.30 Listing Platform for Small and Local Businesses Worldwide

Businesses can now list 50+ data points to increase discoverability and connect with global customers through a unified, affordable platform.

RICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Business Pages (GBP) today reaffirmed its mission to serve as the world’s local business directory — opening the door for every business in every city, town, and village around the globe to list their services for just $1.30 per year, regardless of size, location, or industry.While “global” is in the name, GBP is hyperlocal at heart, offering a single, inclusive platform designed to do for the world what Yellow Pages Google Business , Yelp, and Facebook do for neighborhoods — but without complexity or costly tiers.In the spirit of purpose and visibility, the platform embraces the principle:“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” — Matthew 5:16 (KJV)“This isn’t just a site for global corporations,” said Vincent Theophil, Founder of Global Business Pages. “It’s a platform for the local barber, the family-run bakery, the independent plumber, and the neighborhood mechanic. The goal is to build the most complete directory of real-world businesses, everywhere.”Expanded Reach for Every Local BusinessFrom beauty salons and restaurants to electricians, teachers, and tech startups, GBP now supports over 1,000+ industries and professions. The enhanced listing format includes more than 50 data fields, allowing businesses to:List services, contact info, and specialtiesUpload logos, photos, videos, and reviewsIdentify target markets, pricing, and service areasAdd social media links, certifications, sustainability data, and moreClaim their profile, view insights, and track customer engagementUnified Global Pricing, Local AccessThe flat global price of $1.30/year eliminates traditional barriers to online visibility — especially in developing regions. That means:A carpenter in ColombiaA tailor in TanzaniaA florist in Francecan all be discovered as easily as a franchise in a major city.“Global Business Pages is designed to make the world fairer for small and local businesses,” added Theophil. “There are no hidden fees or premium tiers. Just access — for everyone.”Now Open for Listings WorldwideLocal businesses, tradespeople, and independent professionals are invited to register and complete their listings. For business associations, NGOs, and regional platforms, GBP also offers partnership opportunities to help bring the platform to more communities.Where to List Your BusinessGet started in under 5 minutes at: www.globalbusinesspages.com/Register 📩 Media Contact:Vincent TheophilFounder, Global Business Pages📞 +1 804-859-0786✉️ contact@globalbusinesspages.com🌐 Visit us on social media: LinkedInAbout Global Business PagesFounded in 2002, Global Business Pages has listed over 30 million U.S. businesses and is now on a mission to connect 100 million businesses worldwide. With an ultra-low cost and inclusive model, GBP empowers every entrepreneur—from the local repair shop to the international exporter—to be found and chosen.

