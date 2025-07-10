Economic connectivity for stronger regional security in focus at the OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation Group meeting

Economic connectivity for promoting peace and security across the OSCE and the Asian regions was in focus at the OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation Group Meeting on 7 July in Vienna.

Representatives from OSCE participating States and Asian Partners for Co-operation underscored the importance of strengthening regional co-operation, particularly with the Indo-Pacific region, through resilient trade, transport and institutional links amid increasing global interdependence and geopolitical uncertainty. Particular emphasis was placed on the OSCE’s unique role as a platform for dialogue and its comprehensive approach to security, particularly the economic and environmental dimension.

“Economic connectivity is not just about infrastructure and trade corridors - it is about building the trust and resilience that underpin long-term peace and prosperity,” said OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu in his opening remarks. He highlighted the Organization’s longstanding commitment to economic co-operation as a pathway to peace and security.

Ambassador Kiminori Iwama, Permanent Representative of Japan to the OSCE noted that deepening economic interdependence makes security and economic issues in one country more likely to impact others, thereby increasing overall security risks. “Addressing such risks requires co-operation that transcends regional boundaries, regardless of whether they occur in the Euro-Atlantic or the Indo-Pacific region,” he stated. He further emphasized the importance of a free, fair, and rules-based economic order, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, and reiterated Japan’s commitment to its "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" vision, which prioritizes freedom, the rule of law, and inclusivity.

Using case studies from the Philippines, the Czech Republic and Central Asia, participants discussed how various actors – governments, institutions and the private sector – can collaborate more effectively to enhance connectivity and foster resilient, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth and peace, navigating risks and opportunities in our respective regions.

“As Chair of the Asian Partners for Co-operation Group, Malta is proud to support dialogue that bridges regions and fosters shared solutions,” said Natasha Meli Daudey, Permanent Representative of Malta to the OSCE. “Economic connectivity is key to enhancing security, building confidence and prevention of conflicts in the OSCE area and beyond. As global challenges become increasingly transnational in nature, closer economic ties between OSCE participating States and the Asian Partners for Cooperation can foster resilience, innovation and inclusive growth.”

The meeting was a part of the OSCE’s efforts to offer concrete ways for participating States across the region to strategically engage with the Asian Partners and work together to promote peace and security.