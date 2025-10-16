Towards Justice: Strengthening the Fight Against Human Trafficking

NEUM, 16 October 2025 – The XVIII Annual Prosecutorial Symposium, held from 14 to 17 October in Neum, brought together over 120 prosecutors and other criminal justice professionals to exchange experiences and strengthen their collective response to crimes. Over the years, the Symposium has evolved into a cornerstone event, offering invaluable training opportunities and fostering meaningful exchange in the field.

The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission), in co-operation with Council of Europe and EU4FAST, supported the organization of a panel discussion on access to justice and effective legal remedies for victims of crimes, including trafficking in human beings (THB). Through this engagement, the Mission worked to strengthen institutional capacities and promote a victim-centred approach to justice, ensuring that survivors receive protection and full respect for their rights.

Trafficking in human beings remains a grave violation of human rights and a serious crime. Boris Topić, National Anti-Trafficking Officer at the Mission, noted: “This event contributed to a better understanding among participants of the importance of a multi-agency approach in protecting the rights of victims of crimes, including victims of trafficking in human beings, and ensuring their access to justice through discussions and practical examples.”

Prosecutors and experts shared expertise and practices on referral mechanisms, victims' access to justice, accommodation procedures, and the functioning of safe houses. Participants also examined victim-centred and trauma-informed approaches, as well as the issue of victims' consent.

Participants were also informed about recent significant amendments to the Criminal Code of the Federation of BiH, including stricter penalties for domestic violence, the introduction of a new criminal offense, aggravated murder of female person, and the legal recognition of violence committed through digital technologies.

By facilitating this panel, the Mission strengthened inter-institutional dialogue and practical co-operation among prosecutors and relevant stakeholders. These efforts contribute to the more effective processing of serious crimes, including human trafficking, while ensuring that victims receive adequate protection and support. This initiative is part of the Mission’s broader commitment to advancing justice, promoting human rights, and supporting the rule of law across Bosnia and Herzegovina.