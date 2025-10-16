The 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council to take place in Vienna, Austria

HELSINKI/VIENNA, 16 October 2025 - The 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will take place 4–5 December 2025 in Vienna, Austria.

Hosted at the invitation of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Elina Valtonen, the event will gather Foreign Ministers from the 57 OSCE participating States and 11 Partners for Co-operation.

As the OSCE's principal decision-making body, the Ministerial Council offers a key platform for Foreign Ministers to review and address the security situation in the OSCE area, as well as to evaluate the Organization's work in all its fields of activity.

This year marks the first time an OSCE Chair (other than Austria) has hosted the Ministerial Council in Vienna—home to the Organization’s headquarters—rather than in their own or another country. The decision reflects a commitment to reducing travel-related burdens for participating States and the Secretariat and minimizing the environmental impact of the event.

Updated information about the Ministerial Council will be published regularly on the Event Page: https://www.osce.org/event/mc_2025.

Logistics: Questions regarding the logistical arrangements for the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting can be directed to the OSCE Chairpersonship team at mc2025@gov.fi.

Media participation: For queries related to media participation at the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting, please contact Ms Petra Sarias, petra.sarias@gov.fi.

Media inquiries: For general media inquiries, please contact press@osce.org.