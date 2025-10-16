OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen concludes visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, 15 October 2025 – The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen concluded her visit to Azerbaijan today.

Minister Valtonen met with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen commended Azerbaijan’s willingness to take steps towards peace and the normalization of relations with Armenia. Based on a joint appeal to the OSCE from Armenia and Azerbaijan, Finland proposed a decision to close the Minsk process and related structures at the Ministerial Council meeting on 25 August and it was approved unanimously on 1 September by all 57 participating States.

“The decision to close the Minsk process and its related structures reflects the concrete progress made by Azerbaijan and Armenia in their pursuit of reconciliation and normalized ties. Building connections between people at every level of society is vital for true reconciliation. The OSCE stands ready to support initiatives that foster enduring peace and stability, especially for communities long impacted by conflict,” Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen said.

Due to unexpected changes in the schedule, the meeting with Azerbaijani civil society representatives is being scheduled for next week.

The Finnish OSCE Chairpersonship will continue to engage civil society, emphasizing that inclusive dialogue is essential for promoting democratic values and strengthening stability.