World AI Show Wraps Up Landmark Indonesia Edition, Announces 46th Global Edition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

World AI Show Indonesia concludes with high-level dialogues on AI innovation as Trescon names Kuala Lumpur the next stop for its global AI series.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated Indonesia edition of World AI Show concluded on 9th July at the JW Marriott, Jakarta. Over 1500 enterprise tech decision-makers, investors, innovators, policy makers, and AI innovators gathered from across Southeast Asia to explore the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence. Organised by Trescon, the event showcased Indonesia’s emergence as a major hub for AI innovation, in line with the nation's Vision 2045 and its commitment to digital transformation.The event was proudly supported by KORIKA, the Ministry of Industry – Indonesia, KADIN Jakarta, EC-Council, and other esteemed industry bodies like BRITCHAM Indonesia, Starfindo, and Kumpul. The event highlighted the collective effort to advance AI adoption. These partnerships underscored the importance of public–private collaboration in fostering AI ecosystems in Indonesia and beyond.The show featured 20+ top-tier sponsors, including Alibaba Cloud & BLUE POWER TECHNOLOGY, Tencent Cloud, UCLOUD GLOBAL, ASIX, Indonet, Reporty, Tech Proxima, ID Star, and many more. Their contributions created an immersive experience, facilitating high-value business connections and showcasing cutting-edge AI solutions shaping the region’s technological future.The first day of the summit featured influential keynote addresses, thought leadership panels, and expert discussions on AI’s impact across industries. A standout moment came from a panel led by Prof. Hammam Riza, President of KORIKA, and Vincent Henry Iswara, CEO of DANA Indonesia. Their session explored how AI aligns with Indonesia’s Vision 2045, offering a roadmap for using AI as a catalyst for socio-economic growth, digital inclusion, and innovation-driven transformation.Other impactful conversations focused on AI ethics, workforce transformation, and cybersecurity, as leaders discussed how to harness AI’s potential responsibly.Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Hammam Riza remarked, "Every time the World AI Show has been hosted in Indonesia, KORIKA has proudly been a part of it for the past three editions. Trescon has been instrumental in nurturing our AI ecosystem through the World AI Show, and we are very fortunate to continue this partnership. I am happy to see our journey with Trescon continuing to grow, as we work together to bring industry stakeholders—from businesses and technology leaders to civil society and the media—into meaningful dialogue and action that drives AI innovation and adoption across Indonesia.”The event facilitated meaningful interactions, fostering new partnerships, investment opportunities, and cross-sector alliances that accelerated Indonesia’s digital transformation agenda. Echoing this sentiment, Abdulbadea Altukroni, CEO of Reporty, expressed his views, stating, "All the attendees were highly targeted, relevant, and actively engaged in the AI industry. This led to fruitful engagements with key stakeholders, policymakers, and leaders in the AI ecosystem. The event proved instrumental in helping us advance our company goals while also providing a valuable platform to witness the latest advancements in the market.”Day 2 of the event opened with keynote remarks from Arif Ilham Adnan, Co-Chairman/Permanent Committee at Association of Digital Leader Indonesia & The Jakarta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN Jakarta), who highlighted the importance of digital leadership, trust, and talent in advancing AI transformation. The day's sessions focused on practical AI applications, industry innovation, and collaboration, with discussions that offered actionable insights and showcased real-world use cases.The session on AI, 5G & Cloud explored how intelligent systems are powering smart cities, urban innovation, and next-gen infrastructure, featuring insights from leaders at Transjakarta, Sinar Mas Land, and PT. Asian Bulk Logistics. The AI & Cybersecurity panel helmed by Felix Jingga, Chief Technology Officer at Govtech Indonesia, Sankata Lee, VP IT Strategic, Architecture & Innovation Head at Bank Negara Indonesia, Dito Eka Cahya, Ph.D, Head of AIoT & Robotics Lab at BRIN and Co-Founder at Forumsatria.ai, and Aman Kumar, Senior Director at EC Council Global Services, Tom West, Chairman at BritCham Technology & Digitalisation Hub and Director of Juicebox, addressed the critical balance between innovation and resilience in a hyper-connected world.Ms. Wina Fidelis Ulita, Senior Business Manager at Tencent Cloud, shared, "We were delighted to participate in the World AI Show. This was a much-needed and unique platform for Indonesia, where I had the opportunity to meet numerous potential clients and partners equally passionate about driving AI-led innovation."One of the most anticipated moments was the FutureTech World Cup Indonesia Regionals, where emerging startups showcased ground-breaking solutions in AI, automation, and deep tech. Momofin was crowned the regional winner and will represent Indonesia in the Grand Finale at the Dubai AI Festival, taking place in April 2026 in Dubai.The event concluded on a high note, reinforcing Indonesia’s position as a growing centre for AI leadership and innovation, while providing a valuable platform for strategic networking and knowledge exchange.As the event came to a close, Trescon announced the next chapter of its global AI series: the 46th Global Edition of the World AI Show, scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in October 2025. The upcoming edition is positioned to continue the conversation on AI’s pivotal role in driving economic diversification, fostering innovation, and enabling impact-driven transformation across the region. Register for the event at: https://worldaishow.com/malaysia World AI Show Indonesia solidified Trescon’s mission to empower governments, enterprises, and innovators to harness AI for sustainable and inclusive growth, driving the future of AI across Southeast Asia and beyond.For sponsorship opportunities at the upcoming World AI Show in Malaysia, please contact Shrikanth Prabhu, Commercial Director, at prabhu@tresconglobal.com or call +91 86601 15892.About TresconTrescon is a global business events and consulting firm specializing in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, expos, investor connect, and consulting services. For more information, visit: www.tresconglobal.com

