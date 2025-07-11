Smart Data & AI Summit to Power Saudi Arabia’s AI Ambitions and Data-Driven Future

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Kingdom emerges as the digital nerve center of the Middle East, the Smart Data & AI Summit (SDAIS) 2025 is set to take center stage once again, uniting the nation’s most powerful data and AI leaders under one roof. Scheduled for 27 – 28 August 2025 at JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh, this premier event will serve as the ultimate launchpad for strategic partnerships, groundbreaking innovations, and transformative dialogue around data and artificial intelligence.Saudi Arabia’s Data & AI MomentumWith the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 propelling a nation-wide digital transformation, Saudi Arabia is fast becoming a global hub for data and AI excellence. The country is now home to over 60 data centers and has witnessed a surge of AI investments, with the recent launch of Project Transcendence, a $100 billion initiative to drive large-scale AI capabilities across sectors.Even more impressively, the Saudi data analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.04% until 2032, indicating an accelerated shift towards intelligent, data-driven decision-making. This rapid evolution is attracting tech titans and AI powerhouses from around the world who are actively seeking to partner with public and private Saudi enterprises to co-create the future of business.The Summit That Brings It All TogetherBacked by DAMA Saudi , the Kingdom’s leading data management community, SDAIS 2025 is strategically timed to unlock new dimensions of value in this growing ecosystem. The summit will gather 300+ senior decision-makers, including CDOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs of Data & AI, Heads of Analytics, Data Scientists, and ML Engineers from top-tier organizations and state-owned enterprises.From generative AI to data mesh architectures, AI-powered predictive analytics to real-time customer behavior modeling, the event will showcase cutting-edge use cases and actionable strategies for enterprise-wide transformation. It also promises unmatched access to world-renowned tech providers such as:Dynatrace, Snowflake, Kore.ai, Converged Generation Communications Company Ltd. (CGC), Denodo, ejada Systems, Strategy, Informatica, IDC, Hitachi Vantara, PwC, Protiviti, Alteryx, VirtualFusion, Techmango, Airia, Ab Initio Software, trustangle, Reachware, Assembly, Iron Mountain, CodeNinja, SquareOne, Qlik, ManageEngine and 5Y — all of whom will be demonstrating innovations across AI, data engineering, advanced analytics, cloud data platforms, and beyond.Voices Shaping the Data-Driven KingdomThe SDAIS 2025 agenda will spotlight visionary leaders, including:• Turki Bin Slmah - Executive Director for National Strategy, Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property• Mohamed Abdelsadig - Data Analytics and Excellence Director, STC• Haneeh Alanize - Data Management & Monetization Office Director, Saudi Electricity Company• Ulysses Demos - Senior Director - Data Management and Protection Technology Technology, Red Sea Global• Conor Roche - Director - Entertainment & Culture, NEOM• Nawaf Alghamdi – Director – Data & AI, Council of Health Insurance• Faisal Khan – IT Director, ALNASSR Club CompanyThese luminaries will share real-world insights and success stories that demonstrate how data and AI are redefining industries — from smart cities and healthcare to energy, logistics, sports and a lot more.Why It Matters NowAs Saudi Arabia steps into the global spotlight with its tech-forward agenda, Smart Data & AI Summit 2025 is more than an event — it's a catalyst. A catalyst for collaboration, innovation, and for unlocking the full potential of the Kingdom’s digital economy.For more information about the event, log on to:Media contact:Shrinkhal SharadPR & Communication Leadshrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com+ (91) 80 6166 4401About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

