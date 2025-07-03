10+ Top Government Voices to Drive National Cybersecurity Dialogue at Philsec 2025

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when one in four Filipino companies is getting exposed to cyber-attacks, the Philippines government is actively enacting laws and policies to recognize the growing significance of cybersecurity.Following President Marcos’ approval of National Cyber Security Plan (NCSP) 2024-2028, the archipelagic country has outlined strategies and programs for protecting the State and its people in cyberspace alongside focusing on cybersecurity capacity building and fortifying the policy framework.Tech organisations trying to make an entry into the market are encouraged to find a local partner, agent, or distributor, especially when bidding on a government tender. Some of the key partnering opportunities fall under information and network security, IT auditing and consulting, digital forensics, threat intelligence, software development, and more.Aligning the platform with the above developments and linking public & private sector’s biggest stakeholders with global security experts, PhilSec is returning with its 5th edition on 22 – 23 July 2025.Taking place at the super elegant, Manila Marriott Hotel, the two-day event will propagate the government’s vision, forward plan and the objectives of NCSP of enabling public-private partnerships, providing C-suite leaders with cutting-edge security framework and developing a culture of cybersecurity resilience and awareness.Visionaries from notable government institutions will take the centre stage to give a comprehensive rundown of the industry’s most crucial topics including the Philippines’ Data Privacy Act (RA 10173), AI-Driven Data Security, Cybersecurity for SMEs, Weaponized IoT Devices, Identity Verification, Zero Trust, Privileged Access Management, and many more.Some of the stellar names include:• Atty. Jose Sutton Belarmino II, Deputy Privacy Commissioner, National Privacy Commission• Wilkins Win Wong, Assistant Director, Securities and Exchange Commission• Jonathan Pineda, Chief Information Security Officer, Government Service Insurance System• Emmie Liza Perez-Chiong, Undersecretary and Chief Information Officer, Department of Health• Francel Margareth, Cybersecurity Woman Leader and Evangelist, Armed Forces of the Philippines• Arlene Romasanta, IT Director and CIO, Department of Environment and Natural Resources• Joseph Victor Generato, Director II, Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA)• Jay Guillermo, Chief - Cyber Response Unit, Philippine National Police – Anti-Cybercrime Group• Maria Concepcion Gloria-Rubio, Data Protection Officer, Philippine Amusement and Gaming CorporationThese subject-matter experts together with the leading thought leaders from the private sector will impart the most compelling insights, groundbreaking strategies, real-world use cases, in-demand case studies, future projection and a lot more.Adding unmatched executive firepower, PhilSec 2025 will host over 800 senior cybersecurity professionals and key decision-makers from leading Filipino organisations.While the event’s conference hall will help the attendees in keeping abreast of the latest industry developments, the exhibition arena on the other hand will equip their organisations with cutting-edge tools and solutions to elevate their security posture.From Endpoint Security, Real-time Attack Intelligence to DDoS Defense and Mobile App Fraud Prevention, PhilSec 2025 will project the best-in-class innovations across A-to-Z domains whilst addressing the nation’s existential concerns.Driving the momentum behind this showcase will be powerhouses such as Recorded Future, Globe Business, Orca Security, Sangfor Technologies, Splunk, Fastly, ManageEngine, Mimecast, Rubrik, SANS, Radware, D’Crypt, ST Engineering, SecPod, and others.Subsequent to the alarming number of cyber attacks in 2025 that ranked the Philippines as one of the most targeted countries in Southeast Asia, PhilSec 2025 couldn’t have arrived at a better time.Speaking his mind on the upcoming edition, Sudhir Ranjan Jena, the CEO of the organizing body - Tradepass , stated, “Now a cornerstone of the nation’s cyber defense strategy, PhilSec has become the definitive platform where government and industry unite to counter rising threats and fortify the Philippines’ digital sovereignty."For more information about the event, log on to:Media contact:Shrinkhal SharadPR & Communication Leadshrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com+ (91) 80 6166 4401TradepassAbout TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

