From pioneers of smart tools to advanced networks, DCCI Saudi unites global & regional forces in digital infrastructure

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worldwide and regional leaders in materials science, cooling systems, EPC and O&M, IT, industrial automation and the wider digital infrastructure sector, to orchestrate their most dominant show at the upcoming Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) Scheduled for 2 – 3 September 2025 at the prestigious JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh, the two-day summit is anticipated to stand at the intersection of innovation and opportunity whilst giving an accurate pulse of the Kingdom’s datacentre & cloud landscape.Leading the exhibition from the front and geared up to win the industry with their cutting-edge solutions will be powerhouses like Equinix, Desert Dragon, DataVolt, Corning, Hasoub, Daikin, Fluke Networks, Delta, CommScope, James L. Williams Middle East (JLW), AL-AWAEL Modern Contracting Company (ALAWAEL), BEEHE, Sunbird Software, C&D Technologies, Altron Modular, JIKA EPC Services, and others.These stellar organisations will get face-to-face with 300+ datacentre and cloud professionals from across Saudi Arabia including the key decision-makers, top C-suite executives and senior managers from the country’s biggest public and private companies.As Saudi Arabia surges ahead in its mission to become a global digital powerhouse under Vision 2030, the datacentre and cloud markets are witnessing exponential growth. According to recent reports, the Kingdom’s data centre market is projected to reach $7.7 billion by 2033. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's cloud services market is expected to surpass $10 billion by 2030, fuelled by a national push toward digital transformation, hyperconnectivity, AI adoption, and sovereign cloud strategies.The strategic location of Saudi Arabia as a digital corridor between three continents—Asia, Europe and Africa—along with landmark investments such as the $9 billion pledge by global tech giants including Microsoft and Oracle to expand cloud regions in the Kingdom, makes this an opportune time to bring together the region’s foremost thought leaders, innovators and infrastructure enablers.That’s precisely what the upcoming edition of DCCI Saudi aims to deliver.With discussions tailored around topics such as ‘AI-Driven Datacentres’, ‘Designing Green Datacentres for the Net-Zero Era’, ‘Reimagining the Cloud Frontier’ and ‘Revolutionizing Data Center Cooling’, the summit will deep dive into the technological evolution reshaping the digital backbone of the Kingdom. A curated conference agenda, live tech demonstrations, one-on-one networking and interactive panel discussions will enable attendees to not only gain insights but also forge critical partnerships to future-proof their infrastructure.Whether it's the growing need for low-latency edge computing, the Kingdom’s commitment to green data infrastructure, or the increasing demand for resilient connectivity, DCCI is poised to address it all—making it the definitive platform for those driving, building, securing, and scaling the region’s digital future.With the Kingdom fast emerging as the regional epicentre of digital transformation, this summit is not just an industry gathering—it’s a pivotal step into the future of the nation’s digital economy.“At Tradepass , our vision has always been to create world-class platforms that accelerate progress through knowledge sharing and strategic collaborations. With Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI), we are not just bringing together the brightest minds and most disruptive technologies in digital infrastructure—we are actively contributing to the Kingdom’s journey toward becoming a global digital nexus under Vision 2030”, said Sudhir Ranjan Jena, the CEO of the organizing body – Tradepass.For more information about the event, log on to:About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

