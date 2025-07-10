Africa Bitcoin Conference launches Diaspora Edition in Boston to unite Africans for financial freedom & innovation

Africa Bitcoin Conference Diaspora

ABCD is more than a conference; it’s a rallying call to the African diaspora whose remittances, investments & advocacy fuel Africa’s growth.

“ABCD is a bridge between continents. It’s where global Africans come together to shape Africa’s future through freedom technology,” ” — Farida Nabourema

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The organizers of the Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC), the largest Bitcoin-focused gathering on the African continent, are proud to announce the inaugural Africa Bitcoin Conference Diaspora (ABCD). This landmark event will take place from August 15 to 17, 2025, at The Royal Sonesta Boston Park, alongside the vibrant Boston African Festival.Building on three successful editions that have brought together thousands of developers, investors, educators, and human rights activists across Africa, ABC is now expanding its mission beyond the continent’s shores. ABCD is more than just a conference, it is a rallying call to the global African diaspora, a community whose remittances, investments, and advocacy are critical lifelines to Africa’s development.“ABCD is a bridge between continents. It’s where global Africans come together to shape Africa’s future through freedom technology,” said Farida Nabourema, convener of the Africa Bitcoin Conference.Across Africa, Bitcoin is already changing lives by helping people resist authoritarian regimes, bypass censorship, secure wealth in collapsing economies, fund resistance movements, and empower local entrepreneurs. ABCD will spotlight these real-world use cases, demonstrating how Bitcoin acts as a tool for sovereignty and economic justice in regions long plagued by financial oppression and exclusion.What to Expect:Powerful Sessions & Keynotes: Hear from leading voices on Bitcoin, financial sovereignty, and human rights.Hands-On Workshops: Learn everything from how Bitcoin works to sending remittances and integrating Bitcoin into your business.Diaspora Business & Innovation Lab: Discover how Bitcoin can power ventures in agriculture, health, energy, and more.Investor & Grantmaker Networking: Pitch your project and connect with venture capitalists and foundations investing in African solutions.Community Circles: Explore how Bitcoin supports movement building, refugee protection, women’s empowerment, and youth economic inclusion.Cultural Celebration: As part of the Boston African Festival, ABCD will blend learning with music, art, and shared meals, honoring African heritage and future possibilities.For more information on tickets and event updates, please visit: www.afrobitcoin.org/abcd Whether you are a developer, investor, entrepreneur, activist, student, or simply passionate about Africa’s future, ABCD invites you to discover how Bitcoin is transforming the continent, and why your ideas, capital, and voice are vital to this revolution.

