Retroactive Adjustment of Social Security Benefit Increases to 1 January 2025 – Payment Differences to Be Issued in July

MACAU, July 10 - According to Executive Order No. 116/2025, the increase to social security benefits will take effect retroactively from 1 January 2025. Payment differences for the period from January to June will be deposited into the designated bank accounts of beneficiaries in July.

Following the adjustment, the monthly old-age pension ceiling and disability pension will increase from 3,740 to 3,900 patacas. The unemployment allowance and the hospitalisation sickness allowance will each increase to 157 patacas per day, while the non-hospitalisation sickness allowance will increase to 119 patacas per day. Additionally, the birth allowance will increase to 6,500 patacas, the marriage allowance to 2,220 patacas, and the funeral allowance to 2,870 patacas. These adjustments will take effect retroactively from 1 January 2025.

Old-age and disability pensions are paid regularly in the middle of January, April, July, and October, covering three months for each quarter. In mid-July, the payment differences for old-age and disability pensions from January to June (including the difference from the additional payment of January) will be paid together with the July-to-September pension payments. As for other allowances, the applicable amount will be determined based on the occurrence date of the fact, and the corresponding retroactive differences will also be paid in July to applicants who have already received their payments.

The difference in retroactive benefit payments varies by individual, particularly for the old-age pension, as calculations depend on whether the individual falls under the new or old system, their age at the time of application, and their actual number of contribution months. For more details, beneficiaries can refer to the illustrated calculation examples, or visit the Social Security Fund website (www.fss.gov.mo), navigate to the "My Social Security" page, and click "查詢社保制度給付紀錄". For enquiries, please call 2853 2850 during office hours.