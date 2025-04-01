Softude Hosts an Exclusive Session on International Business Expansion for Startups and Enterprises

INDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softude is proud to announce an exclusive dialogue titled “The European Expansion Blueprint: Scaling Strategies for Startups & Enterprises” in association with TieMP. The session offers a unique opportunity for emerging enterprises and startups to gain real-world experience and valuable perspectives from industry expert Torsten Kreiling, Founder and MD of Tkreiling Consulting, Germany.Torsten will delve into the dynamic challenges and opportunities of expanding from India to Europe, offering attendees a strategic roadmap for growth in a global marketplace. The highly anticipated event will take place on 3rd April at Workie Tech Park, commencing at 5:00 PM with a Hi-Tea networking session, followed by a 30-minute keynote session.Why Attend the Event:1. Strategic Insights: Get hands-on advice on overcoming international expansion challenges.2. Operational Excellence: Get practical tips to streamline operations and scale sustainably.3. Actionable Framework: Walk away with a step-by-step plan to kickstart your global growth.About SpeakerTorsten Kreiling is an Executive Consultant boasting 34 years of experience in the automotive industry and SMEs. He has a distinguished background as a General Manager and Country Head, with proven expertise in operations and project management. Torsten has also led international organizations in India, China, and Mexico for over 12 years and successfully executed growth strategies with global OEMs. Additionally, he has a strong track record in setting up greenfield development and production sites in India and China, making him an invaluable resource for navigating complex global markets.About SoftudeSoftude is a global leader in digital solutions with 18+ years of expertise in AI, machine learning, and large language model (LLM) development. We specialize in cutting-edge generative AI applications, advanced ML algorithms, AI Agents, and enterprise-grade AI integration, driving digital transformation and next-gen software engineering. Trusted by over 1500 enterprises and startups, we leverage state-of-the-art models and proprietary frameworks to deliver scalable, intelligent solutions that reshape industries.For additional information or media inquiries, please contact:Chinmay BhattMarketing ManagerSoftude Infotech Pvt Ltdchinmay.bhatt@softude.com+91-93038 00613Join us for an inspiring evening of strategic insights and professional networking, and take the first step towards scaling your startup in today’s competitive global market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.