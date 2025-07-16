Aladdin Tech Acquires Coinvexor, Enhancing Winwinpay and Expanding Their Fintech Portfolio

By integrating their cutting-edge crypto exchange technology, we’re not only enriching our portfolio but also supercharging Winwinpay with the ability to process digital currencies seamlessly” — David Aldridge, CEO of Aladdin Tech

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aladdin Tech , a global leader in fintech innovation, today announced the acquisition of Coinvexor, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange platform known for its secure and user-friendly trading solutions. This strategic move strengthens Aladdin Tech’s portfolio by integrating advanced crypto trading capabilities and bolsters its flagship payment gateway, Winwinpay , with enhanced digital asset functionality.The acquisition of Coinvexor aligns with Aladdin Tech’s mission to redefine financial services through cutting-edge technology. By incorporating Coinvexor’s robust exchange infrastructure, Aladdin Tech expands its offerings to include seamless cryptocurrency trading, custody, and portfolio management services. This complements its existing suite of AI, blockchain, and big data-driven solutions, positioning Aladdin Tech as a comprehensive fintech provider for both traditional and digital finance markets.Winwinpay, Aladdin Tech’s leading payment gateway, will directly benefit from Coinvexor’s technology. The integration enables Winwinpay to support cryptocurrency transactions, offering merchants and users faster, more secure, and cost-effective payment options. This enhancement broadens Winwinpay’s global reach, particularly in the rapidly growing iGaming and e-commerce sectors, where digital currencies are increasingly adopted. The added crypto capabilities also improve transaction transparency and security, leveraging Coinvexor’s blockchain expertise to ensure trust and efficiency.David Aldridge, CEO of Aladdin Tech, stated, “The acquisition of Coinvexor is a pivotal step in our journey to deliver innovative financial solutions. By integrating their cutting-edge crypto exchange technology, we’re not only enriching our portfolio but also supercharging Winwinpay with the ability to process digital currencies seamlessly. This move empowers our clients with greater flexibility and positions Aladdin Tech at the forefront of the fintech revolution.”Coinvexor’s established user base and regulatory compliance framework further enhance Aladdin Tech’s market presence, particularly in regions with high crypto adoption. The acquisition builds on Aladdin Tech’s recent successes, including strategic partnerships and product launches showcased at GITEX 2025, reinforcing its commitment to driving financial inclusion and innovation.As part of the acquisition, Coinvexor will undergo a comprehensive brand refresh to align with Aladdin Tech's strategic vision and brand identity. The platform will be relaunched, reflecting its integration into the broader Winwinpay ecosystem. This brand refresh signifies a commitment to delivering a seamless and unified experience across Aladdin Tech's suite of fintech solutions. It will retain Coinvexor's robust trading capabilities while introducing new features tailored to the needs of Winwinpay users, such as enhanced staking options and streamlined asset management tools. The brand refresh also aims to foster greater trust and recognition among users by presenting a cohesive image that embodies Aladdin Tech's values of innovation, transparency, and user-centric design.The acquisition has also kick-started Aladdin Tech’s ambitious B2B vision. Recognising that finance cannot be monopolised, Aladdin Tech is not aiming to dominate the crypto exchange market but to empower it by building a robust, crypto-native B2B ecosystem. Inspired by MetaQuotes’ MetaTrader system, Aladdin Tech is developing a comprehensive suite of services—encompassing trading systems, wallets, payment APIs, and risk management tools—to serve as the backbone for digital asset platforms worldwide. By leveraging Coinvexor’s infrastructure, Aladdin Tech aims to become the most influential B2B service provider in the global cryptocurrency space within the next three years, enabling companies to seamlessly develop exchanges, wallets, and payment ecosystems using its cutting-edge technology.About Aladdin TechAladdin Tech is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to transforming the future of digital ecosystems. With a focus on innovative platforms, including blockchain-powered solutions and decentralised transaction models, Aladdin Tech is at the forefront of driving growth across industries like iGaming, entertainment, and finance.Through its pioneering technologies, including staking mechanisms and secure token distributions, Aladdin Tech empowers businesses to harness emerging market opportunities. Headquartered in a global hub of innovation, the company is committed to fostering partnerships that deliver value, sustainability, and long-term success in a rapidly evolving digital economy.About CoinvexorCoinvexor is a trusted cryptocurrency exchange platform offering secure trading, custody, and portfolio management services. With a focus on user experience and regulatory compliance, Coinvexor has built a strong reputation in the digital asset market.

Leading the Next 20 Years with Aladdin Tech

