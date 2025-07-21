Aladdin Tech Announces Strategic Acquisition of Insperia to Strengthen Crypto Ecosystem and Expand Global Footprint

This acquisition enables us to accelerate our growth in the European market, extend our service offerings, and reinforce our commitment to providing secure, transparent, and innovative solutions” — David Aldridge, CEO of Aladdin Tech

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aladdin Tech , a leading innovator in digital payment solutions for the online entertainment sector, is proud to announce the acquisition of Insperia, a licensed Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) headquartered in Warsaw, Poland. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Aladdin Tech’s mission to build a comprehensive, compliant, and technologically advanced cryptocurrency ecosystem.Insperia is a renowned Polish-registered VASP specialising in crypto services, including seamless fiat-to-crypto conversions via the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA). By integrating Insperia.io’s robust infrastructure and compliance framework, Aladdin Tech aims to enhance its flagship Winwinpay platform, offering users a more streamlined and secure crypto payment experience.“Acquiring Insperia not only expands our operational capabilities but also strengthens our regulatory compliance credentials, which are critical in today’s evolving fintech landscape,” said David Aldridge, CEO of Aladdin Tech. “This acquisition enables us to accelerate our growth in the European market, extend our service offerings, and reinforce our commitment to providing secure, transparent, and innovative financial solutions.”Key benefits of the acquisition include:* Expanded Service Offerings: Integration of fiat-to-crypto conversion capabilities enriches Winwinpay’s platform, increasing utility for global users.* Enhanced Regulatory Compliance: Leveraging Insperia’s VASP license and compliance expertise enhances trust and credibility among institutional clients and regulators.* Strategic Market Expansion: Presence in the EU facilitates smoother entry into European markets, broadening Aladdin Tech’s global reach and strategic positioning.This acquisition aligns with Aladdin Tech’s vision to become the world’s premier white-label crypto exchange provider, delivering cutting-edge, AI-powered solutions that empower entrepreneurs and enterprises worldwide to launch and scale their own crypto trading platforms.About Aladdin TechAladdin Tech is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to transforming the future of digital ecosystems. With a focus on innovative platforms, including blockchain-powered solutions and decentralised transaction models, Aladdin Tech is at the forefront of driving growth across industries like iGaming, entertainment, and finance.Through its pioneering technologies, including staking mechanisms and secure token distributions, Aladdin Tech empowers businesses to harness emerging market opportunities. Headquartered in a global hub of innovation, the company is committed to fostering partnerships that deliver value, sustainability, and long-term success in a rapidly evolving digital economy.About Insperia:Insperia is a regulated Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP), delivering end-to-end digital asset infrastructure tailored for financial institutions, fintechs, and enterprise clients. Its platform supports the exchange, custody, and transfer of digital assets in full compliance with evolving international regulatory frameworks, including FATF recommendations and EU MiCA requirements. Operating across multiple jurisdictions, Insperia combines institutional-grade security with a strong emphasis on regulatory alignment, enabling clients to confidently operate in the token economy.

