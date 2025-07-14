Winwinpay Marks Global Expansion with Major Announcements at IGNITE Summit 2025 in Kuala Lumpur

We are building a platform for participation, where every action taken by our users carries real-world value.” — David Aldridge, CEO of Aladdin Tech

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winwinpay , a fast-growing global digital payments and blockchain company, today announced a series of major product launches, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions during its flagship IGNITE Summit 2025, held in Kuala Lumpur.The event brought together more than 300 partners, investors, and community leaders from across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The summit was described by company executives as a defining moment in Winwinpay’s journey toward building a borderless digital economy.“This is not just a summit — it’s the beginning of a new global era,” said David Aldridge, CEO of Winwinpay. “We are building a platform for participation, where every action taken by our users carries real-world value.”Key Highlights from the IGNITE Summit 2025:WWPt Token Conversion - Effective immediately, the company’s points-based reward system (WWPt) is officially convertible to WWP mainnet tokens, enabling users to unlock asset value directly from platform activity.WWP Crypto Virtual Card - Set to launch globally in Q4 2025, the card will enable users to spend crypto seamlessly with real-time conversion to fiat currencies. It will offer token rewards on every transaction and is being developed in collaboration with global payment networks, including Visa, Mastercard, and Coinbase Custody.Proof-of-Reserve (PoR) System - Winwinpay will launch a fully auditable, blockchain-based PoR system in Q1 2026, featuring real-time fund visibility, segregated custody through partners like BitGo, and third-party audits by global firms including Deloitte, EY, and PwC.Strategic Global Partnerships - Winwinpay has formed a triad partnership with a U.S.-listed cryptocurrency exchange and Insperia, a licensed VASP in Poland (acquired via parent company Aladdin Tech ). The partnership is expected to support future listings and facilitate cross-border regulatory alignment.Acquisition of Coinvexor - The company also confirmed the acquisition of Coinvexor, a Czech-based trading platform. This move is part of a broader strategy to build a B2B crypto infrastructure layer, offering white-label trading systems, wallet technology, and payment APIs.Nezha Game Launch - The newly introduced Nezha Game offers users a play-to-earn model that rewards engagement with WWPt, which can be converted into WWP tokens, bridging gaming with decentralised finance.Rapid Market Growth - Winwinpay reported strong market momentum in Vietnam, Africa, Greater China, and Europe, with more than 20 operational offices and 50 market advisors driving user growth.“We’re no longer a startup — we are a global movement,” said John Wilson, Winwinpay’s Sales Director. “What began as a vision has evolved into an ecosystem being built by real people, in real markets, with real traction.”Looking AheadThe company announced upcoming appearances at the Singapore FinTech Festival in November and the Ascent Global Summit in Q4 2025. In 2026, Winwinpay plans to begin its global token listing campaign and further expand its network of international partnerships.About WinwinpayWinwinpay is a product of Aladdin Tech, a global technology company committed to driving innovation in digital payments. Focused on serving the needs of small businesses and emerging markets, Winwinpay combines accessibility, scalability, and security to deliver industry-leading payment solutions.

