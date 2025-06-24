Kanerika Earns Major Microsoft Recognitions, Strengthening Its Position as a Leading Data & AI Partner

Kanerika secures key competencies in Data & AI, underscoring its expertise in driving enterprise transformation with Microsoft technologies.

Earning these prestigious Microsoft recognitions is a powerful testament to the dedication, skill, and relentless pursuit of excellence by our entire team.” — Bhupendra Chopra

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kanerika Inc., a global leader in data and AI solutions, has achieved multiple prestigious recognitions from Microsoft, reinforcing its commitment to delivering enterprise-scale analytics, application modernization, and infrastructure solutions that drive real business impact.The Recognitions Include:- Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner- Analytics on Microsoft Azure – Advanced Specialization Microsoft Solutions Partner – Digital & App Innovation (Azure)- Microsoft Solutions Partner – Infrastructure (Azure)These designations validate Kanerika’s deep technical expertise and client success in designing and deploying Microsoft-powered solutions across industries. More importantly, they unlock access to exclusive Microsoft funding programs—including ECIF, Azure Innovate, and Azure Migrate & Modernize—enabling clients to accelerate pilots, PoCs, and deployments with minimized cost and risk.“These prestigious Microsoft recognitions deepen our strategic alignment with Microsoft and empower us to deliver measurable, high-impact outcomes. These milestones are not just badges—they reaffirm our role as a trusted partner for enterprises modernizing with data and AI.” said Bhupendra Chopra, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Kanerika Inc.What Each Recognition Represents:▪ Microsoft Fabric Featured PartnerKanerika is recognized for successfully deploying Microsoft Fabric, the unified platform that integrates data engineering, real-time analytics, AI, and governance—delivering comprehensive data value chains at scale.▪ Analytics on Microsoft Azure – Advanced SpecializationAwarded only to top-tier partners, this specialization acknowledges Kanerika’s proven expertise in building end-to-end analytics solutions using Azure Synapse, Power BI, Azure Databricks, and Microsoft Purview.▪ Microsoft Solutions Partner – Digital & App Innovation (Azure)This badge certifies Kanerika’s capabilities in building, running, and managing modern applications across cloud, on-prem, and edge environments—demonstrating software engineering depth and innovation.▪ Microsoft Solutions Partner – Infrastructure (Azure)This designation affirms Kanerika’s ability to migrate and modernize critical infrastructure workloads, design secure architectures, and deliver hybrid and cloud-native solutions that scale.Strategic Benefits for ClientsAs a recognized Microsoft partner, Kanerika clients gain access to co-funded support for:- Pre-sales pilots and PoCs- Post-sales deployments- Licensing guidance and cloud adoption roadmapsThis includes seamless assistance for organizations moving from Enterprise Agreements (EA) to the more flexible Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) model—helping optimize licensing costs, reduce complexity, and enhance service levels.“These recognitions validate our commitment to delivering solutions that create real business value, not just technical implementations,” said Amit Chandak, Chief Analytics Officer at Kanerika Inc.“With Microsoft’s backing, we empower our clients to scale their data and AI initiatives with confidence and clarity.”About Kanerika Inc.Kanerika is a global data and AI consulting firm helping enterprises modernize analytics, streamline operations, and adopt AI at scale. The company is ISO 27001 & 27701, SOC II, and GDPR compliant, and CMMI Level 3 appraised, underscoring its commitment to secure, high-quality delivery.With deep Microsoft expertise and a global delivery footprint, Kanerika enables clients to navigate complex technology landscapes and unlock measurable business outcomes.

