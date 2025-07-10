Purple patch for endangered Flinders fish

Release date: 10/07/25

The critically endangered purple-spotted gudgeon is making an encouraging return to South Australia’s Far North as part of a project to increase its resilience to our changing climate.

The number of Flinders Ranges purple-spotted gudgeons has more than doubled to about 1300 at Bunyeroo Creek in Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park and Hookina Creek on Yappala Indigenous Protected Area since their May 2021 translocation.

It is one of 11 ‘Bounceback’ projects the Department for Environment and Water (DEW) and philanthropic conservation organisation Foundation for Australia’s Most Endangered Species (FAME) are undertaking in the Flinders, Gawler and Gammon ranges over three years.

The projects help increase climate resilience and create potential refuges for species reliant on cooler, wetter, higher areas of the Flinders Ranges.

About 600 fish were moved from Weetootla Spring at Vulkathunha-Gammon Ranges National Park and Nepowie Spring at Wooltana Station as part of Bounceback.

The same partnership has already successfully reintroduced western quolls and brushtail possums to the Flinders Ranges, and is working to establish red-tailed phascogales in the Gawler Ranges.

The Flinders Ranges purple-spotted gudgeon (wirti udla varri), also known as the Flinders Ranges Mogurnda, is listed as critically endangered in South Australia.

Increased numbers and mix of sizes show the translocations have produced self-sustaining populations that help increase resilience to climate change by reducing the risk of extinction if the original springs dried during an intense drought.

DNA was collected and will be analysed to determine the gudgeons’ genetic health and any potential breeding risks that would require intervention.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

It is heartening to see conservation efforts have resulted in a sizeable increase in the number of purple-spotted gudgeons being recorded in the Flinders Ranges.

Climate change is a genuine threat to our native animals and plants, and the work undertaken by Bounceback is vital for ensuring their viability now and in the future.

Attributable to Rob Brandle, NPWS Senior Conservation Ecologist

We are delighted that the survey results show the translocations of purple-spotted gudgeons have succeeded at both sites.

The post 2022 floods and current dry conditions highlight the species’ resilience to a changing climate and gives us confidence about their future.

Attributable to Tracy McNamara, FAME Chief Executive

What we’re seeing isn’t just the return of a small, critically endangered fish, it’s a signal that tenacious ecosystems can be rebuilt.

With bold vision, deep collaboration and decisive action, we can give species the best chance to adapt and survive in a changing climate.