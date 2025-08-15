Harvest Rock 2025 line-up delivers epic return

The return of Harvest Rock in 2025 will see global music icons and local legends attract music lovers from all over to Adelaide from 25-26 October.

The stacked 2025 lineup features four-time Grammy-nominated American country music star Jelly Roll on his first Australian visit and New York rock legends and cultural icons The Strokes in an Australian exclusive, as well as The War on Drugs (Aus Exclusive), M.I.A., Vance Joy, Royel Otis, Wolfmother, Ministry of Sound Classical, Groove Armada (DJ Set), Cloud Control and many more.

Saturday 25 October: The Strokes (Australian exclusive), The War On Drugs (Australian exclusive), Vance Joy, M.I.A., Lime Cordiale, Wolfmother (performing debut album), The Presets, Skream & Benga, Genesis Owusu, The Jungle Giants, Cloud Control (15 Year Anniversary), Vacations, Bag Raiders (Live), Teenage Joans, Divebar Youth, Sunsick Daisy, Oscar The Wild, Any Young Mechanic

Sunday 26 October: Jelly Roll, Royel Otis, Ministry of Sound Classical, Groove Armada (DJ Set), Shaboozey, Pnau, Lauren Spencer Smith, Ruel, Sneaky Sound System, The Dreggs, Drew Baldridge, Julia Cole, Folk Bitch Trio, Mild Minds, Anna Lunoe, Velvet Trip, Towns, Coldwave, Colter, Apollo

Harvest Rock’s unique offerings are closely shaped by its home on the doorstep of South Australia’s wine country, world-class culinary culture and diverse arts scene.

In addition to its world-class international lineup, the Amuse-Bouche Stage will be a gathering place for culinary stars, podcasters and comedians to showcase talks and ideas. Hosted by breakfast radio presenters Ben Harvey and Belle Jackson, expect appearances from Nat’s What I Reckon, the Marmalade trio, surprise artists from the music lineup and much more to be announced.

Back for another year, Wildwoods & Cellar Door by Duncan Welgemoed & Nick Stock returns as the centrepiece of the festival’s food precinct. The duo have co-created a vibrant dining experience that champions South Australian producers, talent and venues, all within the open-air surrounds of Wildwoods Village.

Serving mouthwatering delights and showcasing Adelaide’s vibrant food network will include American-style classics from Dirty Doris Diner, North Adelaide icon Regent Thai, the South African-inspired dishes of Africola Canteen, Prospect’s cult pizzeria and pasta bar Anchovy Bandit, and Eden Hills burger joint Gang Gang will all be on site.

Spotlighting South Australia’s best in award-winning, world-class wines will be a gathering of local labels including Ochota Barrels, Yangarra, Basket Range Wines, Murdoch Hill, Grant Nash, Sherrah, S.C.Pannell / Protero, Shaw + Smith / Other Wine Co, Henschke, Les Fruits / Parley, Bloomfield, Stoke Wines, Worlds Apart, Koerner, First Drop, Torbreck, Adelina and Champagne Taittinger, pouring a range of delicious drops sourced from vines across Adelaide Hills, McLaren Vale, Clare Valley, Barossa Valley and more.

Presale tickets will go on sale from Tuesday 19 August followed by general admission from Wednesday 20 August.

Premium VIP offerings including exclusive areas at the Harvest Stage and Vines Stage, the luscious Harvest Lounge, and the Harvest Suites will again be on offer.

Harvest Rock has already contributed a combined $34.5 million to the State’s economy in its first two years, with past impressive line ups attracting 30 per cent of ticket holders from interstate and overseas.

Harvest Rock is presented by Secret Sounds and supported by the South Australian Government, through the South Australian Tourism Commission.

Quotes

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

The third edition of Harvest Rock delivers another impressive lineup that will bring music lovers from all around to Adelaide this October.

In past years we have seen around 30 per cent of ticket holders come from out of state, and the mix of significant international artists like The Strokes, as well as beloved Australian music legends like Wolfmother will again bring the crowds.

Now is the time to start booking to make the most of our wineries, renowned restaurants and nature experiences in our tourism regions to bookend your Harvest Rock Festival weekend in South Australia.